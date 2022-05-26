Brisbane Broncos star forward Payne Haas has reportedly requested an immediate release from the club.

The Broncos have now officially acknowledged the news, but said no release would be entertained for Haas.

In a brief statement, the club said they are in ongoing discussion about his future.

"Payne Haas is contracted to the Brisbane Broncos until the end of the 2024 NRL Season. The Club will not be entertaining a release," the statement read.

"The Club remains in ongoing discussions with Payne’s management about what the next phase looks like for him at the Broncos.

"That includes ongoing dialogue about an extension to his current contract."

Haas has been in the news for much of the last 12 months, despite not being off-contract at Red Hill until the end of the 2024 season.

The star, who will be one of the first players picked in Brad Fittler's New South Wales Blues State of Origin team when he confirms the team on Sunday evening, has been linked with a move away from the Broncos over salary issues.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald earlier on Thursday, Haas made the request on Wednesday evening, less than 48 hours before the club's Round 12 clash kicks off with the Gold Coast Titans.

The report stated Haas trained with Brisbane on Thursday morning, and that the club would deny the release, which they have now confirmed.

Haas himself released an Instagram story up on Thursday afternoon which seemingly didn't deny he had requested the release, instead urging focus on Friday's game against the Titans.

It's understood the request came about following a breakdown in contract negotiations with club bosses, which have been ongoing for some time, despite the fact he isn't off-contract until the end of 2024, and is unable to formally field offers until November 1 next year without Brisbane's permission.

Reports suggest four clubs have already expressed immediate interest in signing Haas.

Payne Haas has asked for an immediate release from the Broncos over a pay dispute. Four NRL clubs have expressed interest in signing the Broncos star immediately. — Pete Badel (@badel_cmail) May 26, 2022

The news comes after Haas' brother Klese signed with the Gold Coast Titans on a new two-year deal earlier today.

The Sydney Roosters were also rumoured to be interested in Haas, although club boss Nick Politis recently poured cold water on those rumours.

As yet, the Broncos have not made official comment on the matter, and no potential club has been offered as the likely destination for Haas (despite clubs being interested), although the timing following his brother's signing at the Titans would be a cause for suspicion.

Only clubs with significant salary cap space could realistically express interest in signing Haas immediately, and while that data isn't publically available, the Titans may be in a position to do so.

Haas has recently been in court in an ugly fallout with his former manager, while the Broncos had reportedly at one point tabled a ten-year deal for Haas, and then a six-year extension.

Neither have been signed yet, and Haas recently told reporters his focus was on playing good football for the Broncos, rather than worrying about off-field matters.