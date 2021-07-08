Fair to say it has been a busy week off the field for the Dragons.

They have suspensions that will heavily impact their finals run while their marquee prop forward Paul Vaughan has been released from his contract.

Looking forward instead of back though, the reality is a rep level quality prop forward is now on the market and despite recent decisions, still has plenty to offer for the next four to five years.

Below we look at the five most likely options for Vaughan. We've taken into account need, salary cap space and other factors.

