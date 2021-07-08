Fair to say it has been a busy week off the field for the Dragons.
They have suspensions that will heavily impact their finals run while their marquee prop forward Paul Vaughan has been released from his contract.
Looking forward instead of back though, the reality is a rep level quality prop forward is now on the market and despite recent decisions, still has plenty to offer for the next four to five years.
Below we look at the five most likely options for Vaughan. We've taken into account need, salary cap space and other factors.
Let us know in the comments where you think Vaughan will end up, and if you would welcome him to your club.
1. WESTS TIGERS
The Wests Tigers are on a fast train to nowhere. They need a number of big-name signings to set the club in the right direction on the field and sooth the fans off it.
This Tigers need Paul Vaughan.
Their recent big name prop signing, James Tamou, has been hugely underwhelming. He simply hasn't delivered. The remainder of the Tigers engine room are passable but Twal aside, they're not scaring any opposition forward pack.
Vaughan walks into the Tigers line up and I have no doubt they're in a position where they can overlook his issues. They really have no choice.
Tevita Pangai Junior and Vaughan completely transform the Tigers pack, and side, within two easy moves.
This move makes the world of sense and Vaughan, knowing he is on his final chance, you have to believe he would put his head down and lead the side.