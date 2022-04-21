Euan Aitken's transformation in the past 12 months has been nothing short of spectacular.

He has gone from a decent to good centre to a lethal edge player during his time at the Warriors. He's now firmly established himself as a wide running, try-scoring, back-rower.

With the Warriors set to return to their home base in New Zealand full time from 2023, Aitken has made it clear he will not be relocating.

This means he is on the lookout for a new club in 2023 and beyond.

Usually in these lists, it's easy to link players with a Super League stint, however given Aitken's reluctance to move across the Tasman, it's not really feesable to suggest he'd move to England.

Below are five clubs who could provide landing spots for Aitken in 2023.