One of the best times to be a Rugby League fan is when a supremely talented and popular player comes off-contract.

Every fan builds a case for his/her team on social media, making it obvious why player x should join their club. Always seems obvious.

Few players in the league are as highly regarded by teammates, opponents and fans quite like the man affectionately known as 'cheese', Brandon Smith.

The Storm utility is a hard-working and extremely talented player on the field, and one of the funniest likeable characters off it.

Simply put, there isn't a team nor fan who wouldn't want Smith running out for them.

Below we look at the five most likely landing spots for the hooker turn second rower turn prop turn utility turn whatever he sets his mind to.

For the purpose of this we're going to assume that an expansion team hasn't been approved for 2023. Of course any theoretical inclusion would be linked to each and every off contract player.