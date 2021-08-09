One of the best times to be a Rugby League fan is when a supremely talented and popular player comes off-contract.
Every fan builds a case for his/her team on social media, making it obvious why player x should join their club. Always seems obvious.
Few players in the league are as highly regarded by teammates, opponents and fans quite like the man affectionately known as 'cheese', Brandon Smith.
The Storm utility is a hard-working and extremely talented player on the field, and one of the funniest likeable characters off it.
Simply put, there isn't a team nor fan who wouldn't want Smith running out for them.
Below we look at the five most likely landing spots for the hooker turn second rower turn prop turn utility turn whatever he sets his mind to.
For the purpose of this we're going to assume that an expansion team hasn't been approved for 2023. Of course any theoretical inclusion would be linked to each and every off contract player.
5. Melbourne Storm
As with previous lists, let's put the boring one out there first up. There's a very good chance Smith will remain at the all-conquering Melbourne Storm.
Smith has shown the abilities to play anywhere. He has started at prop on more than one occasion. He is also a world class player and way above a 'fill in' for the likes of Harry Grant.
Equally at home in the second row, at hooker or coming off the bench, Smith is a Storm quality player through and through.
He would have to take a hit to the back pocket in regards to how much he is worth if he stays at the Storm, but remaining in the Melbourne system all but guarantees him future success.
Until he actually signs a contract elsewhere I don't believe a single word that he could leave Melbourne.
This will come down to what Smith wants to achieve in the short term. Sit tight, fill in and chase more premiership glory, or become first choice elsewhere and try to bring down the mighty Melbourne storm.