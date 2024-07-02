Jahrome Hughes has moved into the outright lead of Zero Tackle's 2024 NRL MVP race after securing 19 votes during Round 17.
While Hughes wasn't one of five unanimous man of the matches in Round 17, James Tedesco, who has moved into second place just seven votes in arrears, was.
Tedesco was joined by Te Maire Martin - who now sits 22nd place overall - as well as Matt Burton (31st), Bradman Best (51st) and Jaydn Su'A (53rd) as the players who were given perfect marks by all five judges this weekend.
In the other games, Kyle Feldt and Daine Laurie split votes, while Hughes was forced to share at the top with Bronson Garlick.
The performance of Hughes and Tedesco, as well as the fact Scott Drinkwater only managed fo
ur votes, means the top of the table has changed, but the three at the head of affairs are creating a significant gap to the rest of the competition now.
Dylan Edwards who sits third is 26 votes behind Scott Drinkwater, and now 37 votes off the pace being set by Hughes, with Zac Lomax another 14 votes back and rounding out the top five.
To remind you how this works, each week, our panel - made up of Matt Clements (Zero Tackle founder), Dan Nichols, Ethan Lee Chalk (Zero Tackle writers) and myself as editor will cast votes on each game in a 5-4-3-2-1 scoring system.
The best player on-field receives five votes, the next four, and so on. That means a player could realistically gain 20 votes in a single game.
Here are all the votes from Round 17.
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Matt Burton
|Matt Burton
|Matt Burton
|Matt Burton
|4
|Cameron McInnes
|Samuel Hughes
|Samuel Hughes
|Reed Mahoney
|3
|Max King
|Cameron McInnes
|Jesse Ramien
|Cameron McInnes
|2
|Jesse Ramien
|Reed Mahoney
|Jacob Kiraz
|Briton Nikora
|1
|Viliame Kikau
|Jesse Ramien
|Cameron McInnes
|Viliame Kikau
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Te Maire Martin
|Te Maire Martin
|Te Maire Martin
|Te Maire Martin
|4
|Mitch Barnett
|Mitch Barnett
|Mitch Barnett
|Mitch Barnett
|3
|Chanel Harris-Tavita
|Chanel Harris-Tavita
|Dylan Walker
|Chanel Harris-Tavita
|2
|Dylan Walker
|Dylan Walker
|Martin Taupau
|Selwyn Cobbo
|1
|Corey Jensen
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|Dylan Walker
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Bradman Best
|Bradman Best
|Bradman Best
|Bradman Best
|4
|Mitchell Moses
|Mitchell Moses
|Mitchell Moses
|Mitchell Moses
|3
|Greg Marzhew
|Will Pryce
|Greg Marzhew
|Will Pryce
|2
|Will Pryce
|Clinton Gutherson
|Will Pryce
|Greg Marzhew
|1
|Clinton Gutherson
|Greg Marzhew
|Clinton Gutherson
|Clinton Gutherson
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Jahrome Hughes
|Jahrome Hughes
|Jahrome Hughes
|Bronson Garlick
|4
|Bronson Garlick
|Trent Loiero
|Trent Loiero
|Jahrome Hughes
|3
|Josh King
|Kaeo Weekes
|Kaeo Weekes
|Josh King
|2
|Kaeo Weekes
|Bronson Garlick
|Sua Fa'alogo
|Shawn Blore
|1
|Shawn Blore
|Sua Fa'alogo
|Nelson Asofa-Solomona
|Kaeo Weekes
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Jaydn Su'A
|Jaydn Su'A
|Jaydn Su'A
|Jaydn Su'A
|4
|Ben Hunt
|Ben Hunt
|Ben Hunt
|Tyrell Sloan
|3
|Tyrell Sloan
|Trai Fuller
|Tyrell Sloan
|Trai Fuller
|2
|Raymond Faitala-Mariner
|Raymond Faitala-Mariner
|Trai Fuller
|Ben Hunt
|1
|Jack de Belin
|Tyrell Sloan
|Francis Molo
|Raymond Faitala-Mariner
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Kyle Feldt
|Kyle Feldt
|Kyle Feldt
|Daine Laurie
|4
|Daine Laurie
|Daine Laurie
|Daine Laurie
|Chad Townsend
|3
|Sam McIntyre
|Chad Townsend
|Chad Townsend
|Scott Drinkwater
|2
|James Fisher-Harris
|James Fisher-Harris
|James Fisher-Harris
|Kyle Feldt
|1
|Jason Taumalolo
|Scott Drinkwater
|Jason Taumalolo
|Harrison Edwards
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|James Tedesco
|James Tedesco
|James Tedesco
|James Tedesco
|4
|Dominic Young
|Sam Walker
|Dominic Young
|Luke Keary
|3
|Sam Walker
|Luke Keary
|Sam Walker
|Sam Walker
|2
|Daniel Tupou
|Dominic Young
|Terrell May
|Dominic Young
|1
|Terrell May
|Terrell May
|Victor Radley
|Connor Watson
Top Ten
|PLAYER
|1
|Jahrome
Hughes
|19
|162
|2
|James
Tedesco
|20
|155
|3
|Scott
Drinkwater
|4
|151
|4
|Dylan
Edwards
|0
|125
|5
|Zac
Lomax
|0
|111
|6
|Sam
Walker
|13
|109
|7
|Tom
Trbojevic
|0
|104
|8
|Ben
Hunt
|14
|102
|9
|Patrick
Carrigan
|0
|98
|10
|Daly
Cherry-Evans
|0
|95
Click here to view the full leaderboard.
Leaderboard correct as of July 2.