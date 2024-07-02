Jahrome Hughes has moved into the outright lead of Zero Tackle's 2024 NRL MVP race after securing 19 votes during Round 17.

While Hughes wasn't one of five unanimous man of the matches in Round 17, James Tedesco, who has moved into second place just seven votes in arrears, was.

Tedesco was joined by Te Maire Martin - who now sits 22nd place overall - as well as Matt Burton (31st), Bradman Best (51st) and Jaydn Su'A (53rd) as the players who were given perfect marks by all five judges this weekend.

In the other games, Kyle Feldt and Daine Laurie split votes, while Hughes was forced to share at the top with Bronson Garlick.

The performance of Hughes and Tedesco, as well as the fact Scott Drinkwater only managed fo

ur votes, means the top of the table has changed, but the three at the head of affairs are creating a significant gap to the rest of the competition now.

Dylan Edwards who sits third is 26 votes behind Scott Drinkwater, and now 37 votes off the pace being set by Hughes, with Zac Lomax another 14 votes back and rounding out the top five.

To remind you how this works, each week, our panel - made up of Matt Clements (Zero Tackle founder), Dan Nichols, Ethan Lee Chalk (Zero Tackle writers) and myself as editor will cast votes on each game in a 5-4-3-2-1 scoring system.

The best player on-field receives five votes, the next four, and so on. That means a player could realistically gain 20 votes in a single game.

Here are all the votes from Round 17.

