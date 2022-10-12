Every time the Rugby League World Cup rolls around, we all utter the same three nations in unison.

'Australia, New Zealand, England'. Usually in that order.

Jason Taumalolo and Andrew Fifita's defection from Tier 1 nations to join Tonga had them uttered in fourth, while the amount to have jumped ship to Samoa will give them a massive boost this year.

But while we live to watch our nation succeed, it's hard not to crack a smile when one of the minnow nations snare an upset, or go almighty close to doing so. The underdog, the 'making up the numbers' sides, the ones you can't help but root for in a neutral contest.

Outside of the World Cup, we've seen some beauties. The Kangaroos last match was a standalone test defeat to the hands of Tonga in late 2019, a sour note for Australia to end on before COVID's reign began.

And you've got the 18-18 draw between Scotland and New Zealand at the 2016 Four Nations tournament, you can't help but get behind the little guy.

The little guy doesn't win often. Outside of the code, Japan's 34-32 victory over South Africa in the 2015 Rugby Union World Cup is still talked about today, seven years on.

They're few and far between, but these minnow performances are special all the same.