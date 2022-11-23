Paul Gallen and Justin Hodges are about to step into the boxing ring for the second time.

As they get ready to take down each other, this is a look into what current NRL players could be next to take the plunge into the boxing ring.

Victor Radley

Nicknamed 'Victor the Inflictor', Radley is one of the game's most physical players.

However, he is yet to step inside a boxing ring. Not afraid to take anyone on, Radley won't back down for a challenge and is a near certainty to walk into the ring at some stage.

If he is as furious as he is on the footy field, his opponent better watch out. If he is to fight, you can expect a lot of interesting pre-match sledging and talk just like Paul Gallen.

Brandon Smith

A self-proclaimed fanatic of boxing, Smith always loves stirring up the opposition and always seems to be at the centre of many scuffles. He is destined to find himself in the boxing ring in the future.

The new Rooster recruit and Storm cult hero has apparently knocked out a former New Zealand amateur boxing champion in his youth according to Triple M Footy.

Boxing promoter and Director of Dynamic Marketing sat down with Sporting News last year to discuss what players he has been in contact with.

"I Instagrammed messaged Brandon, he gave me his phone number to call him and he said 'Sign me up' and he was the first contract back," Livermore said.

"He's a guy who has boxed as a junior, I think whoever goes up against him has got his work cut out for him and Brandon said he'll fight anyone."

David Klemmer

A force on the field in the forwards, Klemmer is no stranger to getting involved in fights and scuffles on the field. The strong tenacious prop

Seven years ago, Queensland legend Gordan Tallis was offered $50,000 to take him on in a boxing fight. This was due to both players criticising each other during the season. Unfortunately, the fight never went ahead.

Two months ago, Paul Gallen spoke exclusively to the Wide World of Sports about what NRL players could make a successful switch to boxing. One of these players was Klemmer.

"He's got the body shape. Tall and long arms goes a long way in boxing. I've never seen him punch but he's certainly got the look," Gallen said.

"He's got a scary look. But I'd have to see how he'd go. The boxing ring there's nothing like it."

"You can't prepare for it with a fight on the footy field. But he's got the mongrel and the will, and could certainly do it if he wanted to."

Josh Aloiai

Originally meant to fight Paul Gallen until he pulled out due to COVID-19, Aloiai is the most likely to go down the career track of being a boxer. Standing at 1.9m tall, the Samoan international is a fierce opponent to be looking at on the opposite side of the ring.

Surprisingly he already has one amateur fight win to his name. This fight occurred in 2017, and he took home the win after scoring a second-round knockout. Growing up, he was trained as a boxer until he had to forgo that career after a flurry of injuries.

Fighting runs in his family, with both of his brothers have competed in the sport and his father a trained purple belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Aloiai told Sporting News, "I grew up in a boxing gym."

Two years ago, Aloiai's boxing coach Hassan El-Achrafi sat down with Sporting News to discuss his boxing ability.

"He understands boxing – not just punching. He studies it and understands the historical and technical things. Why things are supposed to be done certain ways and times," El-Achrafi said.

Jason Taumalolo

The Tonga international captain was originally meant to make his boxing debut at the back end of 2021, but it didn't come to fruition.

A boxing fan in his spare time, the North Queensland Cowboys star is eager to enter the boxing ring. He will hope to follow in the footsteps of Paul Gallen, who has the same body frame as him.

In 2021, boxing promoter Dean Lonergan spoke exclusively to the Wide World of Sports about signing Taumalolo to a boxing fight.

"Taumalolo has signed a two-fight deal and wants to follow in Gallen's footsteps and become a professional fighter at the back end of his career," Lonergan said.