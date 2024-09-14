The Cronulla Sharks run without winning a final has extended to seven matches after falling well short against the Melbourne Storm at AAMI Park on Saturday afternoon.

The Storm were were only able to edge ahead by halftime, but had an excellent second 40 minutes to put the visitors away, with Cronulla struggling to maintain pace with the minor premiers.

The Storm got the game off to a flying start, scoring in their first set of the game after the Sharks managed to let the kick-off bounce over the dead ball line.

The signs were worrying for the visitors as Munster darted out of dummy half and dived over the line to score the first points.

Cronulla would hit back soon after through Sione Katoa, but the joy was short lived for the visitors.

Melbourne's second try wouldn't come until the 26th minute, when the Storm were invited back onto the attack after a subdued passage of play, with Cronulla unable to get a kick away.

The home side went sideline to sideline, through the hands before Nick Meaney threw a flat-looking pass that sent Will Warbrick over in the corner.

A few sets later, Cronulla again gave the momentum back to Melbourne by failing to find the sideline on a kick for touch, with Melbourne then able to slot a penalty goal after marching back down the field and having Munster taken out off the ball by Briton Nikora.

The shot from Nikora left Munster concerned over a potential rib problem, although he was able to stay on the park with his team up by ten points and with nine and a half minutes to go in the first half.

Cronulla would then add their second try on the stroke of halftime on the back of a sensational flick pass from Braydon Trindall who sent Briton Nikora into a gap to score undere the posts, closing the gap to four points at the break.

Melbourne almost had the opening try of the second half, but were denied by the bunker, before the Sharks appeared to be getting well into the game.

They squandered momentum again though with Sione Katoa giving away a penalty for a poorly thought out attempted rake on the ground which also came with a high shot.

The Cronulla winger wound up on report, and Melbourne would march back down the park to score with 27 mintues to play through Harry Grant, who capitalised on a Josh King offload.

Melbourne continued to push an advantage in the battle through the middle third of the field, before a pin-point Jahrome Hughes kick for the corner landed on the chest of Will Warbrick who completed a double.

That try pushed the Storm out to a 14-point lead with just 16 minutes to go, and left the Sharks with an uphill battle to get back into the contest.

Melbourne appeared to have opened the door coming out of trouble in the set after points, however, a foot in the ruck ensured a captain's challenge would see the call changed to a penalty for the hosts.

Cronulla continued their fight, but the Storm would put the game beyond doubt with just under nine minutes to go as a high kick from Jahrome Hughes was snatched by Eliesa Katoa, who sent Grant on his way for a second try.

A late try off another kick for he Sharks saw Harry Grant crash over for a hat-trick, with the Storm blowing out the scoreline.

The Storm's win ensures they will now await the winner of a semi-final between the Sydney Roosters and either the Canterbury Bulldogs or Manly Sea Eagles in a fortnight, while Cronulla will have to play a knockout game next weekend against either the North Queensland Cowboys or Newcastle Knights, who play a sudden death elimination final later on Saturday evening in Townsville.

Match summary

Melbourne Storm 37 (Tries: Cameron Munster, Will Warbrick [2], Harry Grant [3]; Conversions: Nick Meaney 4/6; Penalty Goals: Nick Meaney 2/2; Field Goals: Nick