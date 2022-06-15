Tui Kamikamica, Viliame Kikau, Kevin Naiqama, Mikaele Ravalawa, Maika Sivo and Semi Valemei headling a 29-man Fijian squad named to take on Papua New Guinea at Campbelltown on Saturday, June 25.

Part of the NRL's representative round, the Test between Fiji and Papua New Guinea will follow a match earlier in the day between Samoa and the Cook Islands at Campbelltown Sports Stadium.

The day's first match will see New Zealand play Tonga in Auckland, with both of those nations naming their squads this morning. The game will be the first to be played in New Zealand since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Kevin Naiqama (19 Tests), Tui Kamikamica (12 Tests) and Viliame Kikau (11 Tests) will lead the team when it comes to NRL experience, while the likes of Sivo, Ravalawa and Valemei have been blocked from playing Test football due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Elsewhere, Brandon Wakeham will resume his position in the halves for the team, while Penrith Panthers' young gun Sunia Turuva has also made the 29-man squad.

Forgotten Canterbury reserve grader Isaac Lumelume, who played a handful of games for the Melbourne Storm last year, is also in the side, while the likes of Taane Milne and Latia Moceidreke should be familiar to fans.

The squad also includes Ethan Robinson Pio Seci who is currently playing in France, as well as a number of players out of country rugby league, including Tikiko Noke and Joseva Rasiga (both Parkes Spaceman), and Nasoki Ralulu, who plays for the Bomballa Blue Healers.

Fiji play Papua New Guinea at 7:50pm (AEST) on Saturday, June 25.

Fiji squad to play Papua New Guinea

Tui Kamikamica (Melbourne Storm)

Vuate Karawalevu (Sydney Roosters)

Viliame Kikau (Penrith Panthers)

Isaac Lumelume (Canterbury Bulldogs

Iosefo Masi (North Queensland Cowboys)

Taane Milne (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Laitia Moceidreke (North Queensland Cowboys)

Kevin Naiqama (Sydney Roosters)

Mikaele Ravalawa (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Taniela Sadrugu (North Queensland Cowboys)

Maika Sivo (Parramatta Eels)

Penioni Tagituimua (Canterbury Bulldogs)

Sunia Turuva (Penrith Panthers)

Semi Valemei (Canberra Raiders)

Brandon Wakeham (Canterbury Bulldogs)

Mesake Kurititoga (Nadera Panthers)

Lamar Liolevave (Tweed Seagulls)

Netane Masima (West Magpies)

Keylen Miller (Mounties)

Tikiko Noke (Parkes Spacemen)

Waqasaqa Qiolevu (Yasawa Saints)

Nasoki Ralulu (Bomballa Blue Heelers)

Joseva Rasiga (Parkes Spacemen)

Joseph Ratu (Tweed Seagulls)

Ethan Robinson Pio Seci (Avignon)

Pio Sokobalavu (Mounties)

Maika Tudravu (Sarina Crocs)

Marika Turagaiviu (USP Raiders)

Ratu Inoke Vasuturaga (Kinoya Eagles)