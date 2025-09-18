Sports Entertainment Network (SEN) have announced today that Morning Glory with Matty Johns will return in 2026.

The network has announced that the show will begin on Friday, 6 September 2025, and will air weekly from 9 am to midday (AEDT/AEST) until the NRL Grand Final in October.

The deal will see Johns also feature on Joel Caine and Brian Fletcher's The Run Home, which airs on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Widely regarded as one of the best NRL players turned media personalities, Johns has become a staple at SEN, having been with the company since 2020 and they are thrilled to have him on board for another year.

"Matt is the ultimate rugby league media showman, as brilliant with his expertise and insight into the game as he is creative and relatable to his loved audiences." said SEN CEO Craig Hutchinson

"We are rapt that Matty's unique blend of humour, insight and entertainment is reloading for another big year in 2026."

It should be noted that there is still no sign of Andrew Johns returning to the show, despite the brothers reportedly making up after a huge on-air spat that led to 'Joey' quitting in 2023.