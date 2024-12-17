Ezra Mam remains under the microscope following a head-on car crash that has sparked both legal and league-level investigations.

The 20-year-old recently pleaded guilty to driving with drugs in his system and without a valid licence.

He avoided a conviction and copped an $850 fine plus a six-month license disqualification.

Since then, the leniency of the sentence has drawn widespread criticism.

Sydney criminal lawyer Paul McGirr was among those questioning the outcome, describing it as "extremely lenient" and eluding to a possible Crown appeal.

"Any rehab for drug use needs at least six to 12 months to have an effect, and it's ongoing," McGirr said as he described the broader implications of Mam's case.

"From the people I have spoken with, and other legal professionals, it well and truly fails the pub test. And I say that as a criminal defense lawyer."

The NRL Integrity Unit has also launched its own investigation, with a lengthy suspension for Mam likely.

Early expectations suggest the play-maker could face up to 16 weeks on the sidelines, along with a significant fine.

"Because of the serious ramifications over what happened, it wouldn't surprise me at all if Mr Mam was given a suspension of up to 16 weeks – you'd certainly be expecting months, not weeks," McGirr added.

In court, the presiding magistrate didn't shy away from addressing the gravity of Mam's actions, calling them “stupid” and stressing the need for him to “learn from his mistakes.”

Yet McGirr noted a mismatch between the strong rebuke and the lenient penalty.

"The magistrate certainly raised a big stick in his comments, but it then appears the stick was put away."

Despite the ongoing fallout, the Broncos have affirmed their commitment to supporting Mam through this period.

New coach Michael Maguire has been highlighted as a key figure in providing mentorship to the troubled halfback.

Mam's absence at the start of the 2025 season will force Brisbane into a tactical adjustment, with veteran halfback Ben Hunt stepping into the void.

Hunt, who rejoined the Broncos after a decade away, is expected to partner Adam Reynolds in the halves.