While it hasn't hit NBA levels yet, there is more player movement in the NRL now than ever before.

Seemingly every year there is a different star who puts on a different team's jersey than the one he wore the season previous. It creates mounds of excitement and conversation even when it's not footy season, but it's confusing for any fan who isn't the type to buy a season guide.

We have all been guilty of chucking the first game on and exclaiming "Wait. He plays for them now?".

So let's take a look at the biggest signing for every NRL Team for 2022.

Brisbane Broncos: Adam Reynolds

Even with the acquisition of Kurt Capewell, who would be the best signing for almost every other team, Adam Reynolds takes the cake for the Broncos.

Reynolds, who turns 32 this coming April, has more than enough left in the tank to have a significant impact on the Broncos in 2022. Coming off a heartbreaking ending to his time at the South Sydney Rabbitohs, Reynolds will be looking to continue his great 2021 season in some new colours.

Reynolds finished the season second in points and goals kicked, first in line engaged and fourth in kick meters. While he was lacking statistically in try-assists and line-break assists, you can blame Cody Walker for that.

With a heavier load on his shoulders this year with no secondary star playmaker, Reynolds will have to do it all for Brisbane. There is no doubt that he can handle it.

Canberra Raiders: Adam Elliott

Jamal Fogarty was the most important signing by the Raiders for the upcoming season... until a knee injury ruled him out for around 16 weeks. Fortunately, the Raiders also signed former Bulldog forward Adam Elliott.

While a few off-field issues have marred Elliots' short career, there is no doubting what he brings on the field.

A hard-working forward who gets through plenty of dirty work who can fill the popular ball-playing lock role, Elliott is exactly what the Raiders were missing in the middle last year.

There was chatter that Elliott Whitehead could wear 13 in 2021, it seems that Elliott is battling Ryan Sutton for the lock spot.

If he can keep his head on straight, and be given a proper chance, Elliot could be a fantastic pick-up for the Raiders.

Canterbury Bulldogs: Matt Burton

The Bulldogs have about a million signings to sort through (which you can do easily here) luckily, no sorting was needed. Matt Burton is their biggest acquisition by far, for 2022 and beyond.

The only question mark on Burton is how he will perform as the go-to half for an entire season. The five-eighth starred at centre last season for the Premiership-winning Penrith Panthers and Bulldogs fans will be hoping he can take the confidence from that into his traditional role.

There is no doubt Burton will star for the Bulldogs, the question is if can he do it consistently, for 80 minutes, every week. If he can't, the Bulldogs should still improve on an abysmal 2021. If he can, they could be in the fight for the top eight.

Cronulla Sharks: Nicho Hynes

Even with Melbourne Storm teammate Dale Finucane coming along with him and providing some much needed (winning) experience and consistency, Nicho Hynes is the biggest signing of 2022.

Hynes played at such a level in 2021 that many called for him to keep his spot over Ryan Papenhuyzen. While that didn't happen, the fact it was a question at all shows how good Hynes was last season.

Whether he plays with six or seven on the back of his jersey, Cronulla Sharks fans should expect (and hope for) Hynes to have the ball in his hands more than anyone else. He has the rare ability to make flashy plays while keeping a level head and not overplaying his hand, both of which Cronulla are desperate for.

If it all goes to plan, Hynes could lead the Sharks to a fight at the top of the ladder, not the middle.

Gold Coast Titans: Isaac Liu

With a solid young squad and not many moves to make, the Titans' addition of Isaac Liu was perfect.

With an average age of 23.9 in 2021, the Titans are one of the youngest teams in the NRL. While young talent is needed, it can only take you so far. Experience is needed to win and Isaac Liu brings plenty of that, while still being a worthy addition with his play.

The 30-year-old played 203 games for the Sydney Roosters, winning two grand finals and representing both New Zealand and Samoa.

The front rower will bring experience, consistency and ferocity in mounds, all things the Gold Coast needs.

Manly Sea Eagles: Ethan Bullemor

The Manly Sea Eagles didn't need to change much after a successful 2021, but the sweet pickup of Ethan Bullemor is a handy one.

A hard-running forward who can play both on the edge and in the middle, Bullemor will add some much needed edge-forward depth.

If Haumole Olakau'atu or Josh Schuster go down, Manly will now have Bullemor, Andrew Davey, Karl Lawton and Ben Trbojevic to fill in. A vast improvement from last season, which saw Josh Aloiai and Martin Taupau play on the edge at times.

In a 25-game career, Bullemor has shown plenty to be excited about. He should be a great addition for a Sea Eagles team that made the preliminary final last year.

Melbourne Storm: Xavier Coates

It is almost guaranteed the Melbourne Storm will tap into every ounce of potential that Xavier Coates has locked inside.

In his 32-game career, Xavier Coates has proven himself as one of the best attacking weapons in the game. At 194cm and 108kg, able to leap like a cougar and run like a pronghorn, Coates has the physical assets of an NRL winger created in a lab.

Storm fans should have complete faith in Craig Bellamy to maximise every feature of Coates' game while removing any silly mistakes.

Losing Josh Addo-Carr to the Bulldogs, you could not ask for a better replacement. Just what the Storm needed, yet another weapon in their General Grievous-like arsenal.

New Zealand Warriors: Shaun Johnson

Shaun Johnson has played 11 seasons in the NRL. We know what he brings to a team.

Johnson struggled to transition from a young star who could run and step his way to glory, to a player that wasn't quite as fast and agile. In his time at the Sharks, Johnson developed his game management and long and short kicking game to become a true halfback.

Returning to the Warriors, Johnson is exactly the player they need to take them to the next level. If he can stay healthy, there is no doubt the Warriors should play finals footy in 2022. It's proven to be a gigantic 'if'.

Newcastle Knights: Adam Clune

Yes, the Knights acquired Dane Gagai for 2022. No, he is not their most important signing.

The Knights were in desperate need of a halfback with the departure of Mitchell Pearce to the Catalans Dragons. While Adam Clune is about as far from Adam Reynolds as my chest is to Arnold Schwarzenegger's, he is almost as important to the Knights.

Without Clune, the halfback situation at Newcastle would be a nightmare. As it is, it's an unpleasant dream.

Clune won't set the world alight but he is a solid half and with some development in chemistry between Clifford and Ponga, Clune could be a much needed cool-head next to two members of the spine whose heads are filled with scoring tries.

North Queensland Cowboys: Chad Townsend

Speaking of halfbacks who don't set the world alight, the choice for the Cowboys was obvious. That isn't an insult. The Cowboys don't need someone who can flick pass or chip-and-chase. Chad Townsend is exactly the kind of player the Cowboys needed to take control of their young squad.

While he may be lacking the talent of other halfbacks, Chad Townsend has won a premiership and that experience is precious to a squad with none. North Queensland needed a halfback who knows when to find touch instead and that's what Townsend should be.

While they paid a steep price, Townsend could make the Cowboys good enough to compete, while helping to develop Tom Dearden and Scott Drinkwater.

Parramatta Eels: Bailey Simonsson

The fact is the Eels didn't make any significant buys. That was until Haze Dunster tore almost every ligament in his knee and the Eels were all of a sudden sounding the alarm.

Luckily, the addition of Bailey Simonsson stymied those alarms quite a bit. While he may not have the upside of some other wingers in the NRL, Simonsson doesn't have the downside either.

Consistent week-in-week-out, Simonsson runs hard, makes meters and scores tries when given the opportunity. The likes of Mitchell Moses, Dylan Brown and Clint Gutherson will provide plenty.

Penrith Panthers: Sean O'Sullivan

What do you gift someone who wants for nothing?

Another signing that won't make your eyes widen, Sean O'Sullivan is a great buy for the Panthers. Returning to his junior club, O'Sullivan is the perfect player to have in the squad in case of an injury to Nathan Cleary or Jarome Luai.

Making his club debut in Round 1 after Nathan Cleary was ruled out, O'Sullivan will slot right in. Playing with and against Jarome Luai in school and junior footy since the age of 12, O'Sullivan should feel at home with his new team.

South Sydney Rabbitohs: Siliva Havili

Likely to fill the 14 role starting in round one, Siliva Havili will add some depth to Souths at several positions.

Able to fill in at hooker or any forward position, Havili is skilled and crafty.

The thought of him coming on against a tiring opposition and taking some of the weight off Cam Murray or Damien Cook's shoulders is a scary one. He can also come on as a prop, put his head down and make some hard meters through the middle.

Whichever the case, players like Havili are welcome at almost every team and he should do some damage for the new-look Rabbitohs.

St George Illawarra Dragons: Moses Suli

With Zac Lomax on one edge and Moses Suli on the other, the Dragons could have a centre duo to rival any other.

Everyone knows what Moses Suli can be, the question has always been will he do the work to obtain that potential. While he didn't play much last year for the Sea Eagles, Suli shone with the ball in hand any time he got it.

A rampaging force of nature with the ball in his hands, Suli is one of the most damaging running centres in the NRL. With a full off-season under his belt and minus a few kilos, the Dragons should expect a great year from him.

Sydney Roosters: Connor Watson

The great enigma that is Connor Watson provides the Roosters and their fans with about a million questions - which is a good thing.

Able to play in the halves, hooker, lock and on the edge, it is hard to place Watson into any particular role for an entire season. No player personifies 'jack of all trades, master of none' more. While that sounds more negative than was meant, Watson has the chance to prove himself as a 'master' this year.

In 2021 he bulked up and looked at home at lock. At the Roosters, lock isn't an option.

In the absence of Sam Verrills, Watson will get first crack at hooker. If he performs well, he could very well push Verrills out of the team and make hooker his position.

Whichever the case, Watson is the best utility in the game. If the Roosters elect to ride with Verrills once he returns, they will have one of the NRL's best bench players.

Wests Tigers: Jackson Hastings

Jackson Hastings will have the six on his back for at least the first quarter of the season and he could be exactly what the Tigers need.

When Adam Doueihi returns, roster issues will arise but until then the Tigers are lucky they have Hastings to pair with Luke Brooks.

While he has had an irregular NRL career thus far, he excelled in his stint in the Super League. One of the best players in the League in his time there, Hastings won the Man of Steel award in 2019 for the Salford Red Devils.

There is no doubting the skill Hastings possesses, the question is whether he (and the Tigers) will be able to put it together during the season.

