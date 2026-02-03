The NRL era is approaching three decades old, having kicked off in 1998 after the bitter Super League war drew to a close.

In that time, every club bar the two expansion franchises have won a premiership or featured in a grand final, and while some have had more success than others, every club will note some excellent signings over the journey.

Pulling back the curtain on those signings, here are the players we mark as the best for each club.