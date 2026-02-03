The NRL era is approaching three decades old, having kicked off in 1998 after the bitter Super League war drew to a close.
In that time, every club bar the two expansion franchises have won a premiership or featured in a grand final, and while some have had more success than others, every club will note some excellent signings over the journey.
Pulling back the curtain on those signings, here are the players we mark as the best for each club.
Brisbane Broncos - Adam Reynolds
The Broncos, because they ultimately produce so much home-grown talent, have very few excellent signings who have come in from outside the club.
In fact, only one player who didn't debut for the club since 1998 has more than 150 NRL appearances, that being Anthony Milford.
He was under consideration here given his spellbinding 2015 season when Brisbane ultimately came up short in golden point against the North Queensland Cowboys during the decider.
Ben Hannant, Peter Wallace and Ben Te'o also had strong stints for the Broncos, but none come close to Adam Reynolds.
His departure from the Rabbitohs was best described as a strange situation, but within two years, he has taken Brisbane to a premiership. His influence over the club is undoubtable, and there is no doubt he is the best signing for Brisbane of the NRL era.
Stephen Crichton should be considered for Doggies.