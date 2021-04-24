Parramatta forward Nathan Brown doesn’t seem to be doing his future any favours, with the veteran lock having offers from the Eels and Sea Eagles pulled after turning his back on the negotiations.

It is understood that the Eels had tabled a two-year extension worth $1.2 million earlier this year in hope of retaining the 28-year-old, an offer that Brown failed to respond to before a set deadline.

Parramatta soon withdrew their offer, with Brown understood to be chasing a longer deal to lock away his future in the league.

Manly were also reported to have put forward a deal more enticing than that of Parramatta’s, but Brown’s party also turned it’s back on the Sea Eagles.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Brown is sought after a contract that would see the NSW forward pocket at least $2.6 million over a four-year span.

Brown’s demands are understood to have ruffled the feathers of both the Eels and Sea Eagles, with both clubs tipped to turn their attention to the rest of the open market.

The Eels are a preferred landing spot for Brown, but Parramatta will have it’s focus divided amongst Mitch Moses, Ryan Matterson and Brown, who are all yet to commit to new deals from next year.

Brown is likely to re-open contract discussions with Parramatta in the near future, while it seem Manly have walked away from the table entirely.