Parramatta and second-rower Bryce Cartwright are set to begin negotiations surrounding a new deal, but the Dragons are understood to be keeping their eyes on the situation.

The 26-year-old remains unsigned for 2022 and this year has rekindle some of the form that saw him star for Penrith several seasons ago.

As reported by The Daily Telegraph, Cartwright is reportedly keen to remain in the blue and gold past this season, with initial contract talks set to get underway.

The former Penrith and Gold Coast forward has been linked to the Super League this week, but both Cartwright and the Eels are hoping to find an agreement on an extension.

St George Illawarra are keeping tabs on how talks progress between the two parties, with Cartwright’s former Panthers coach Anthony Griffin currently at the helm of the Red V.

Thriving in his role off the interchange across his nine games with the Eels, Cartwright told News Corp that he is currently loving life in Parramatta under coach Brad Arthur.

“Definitely (like to stay),” Cartwright said.

“They were the only club that gave me a chance. I love it here, I love Brad and all the coaching staff and the whole support team. I’d definitely love to stay.

“My manager said they’ll probably start soon. I just have to keep playing good footy and that will sort itself out.

“I’m having fun out there, just doing my job. It makes it a lot easier coming off the bench after the boys have ripped in for the first 35-40 minutes. I’ve just kept it simple.”

Cartwright has been a key factor in Parramatta’s strong first half of the season, with fellow recruits Isaiah Papali’i, Tom Opacic and Keegan Hipgrave also playing key parts in the club’s 10-3 start.

Having scored four tries and assisting a further five across limited minutes so far in 2021, Cartwright is on track to surpass his efforts when back at the mountains under Griffin.

Cartwright will continue in his role off the pine this weekend as the Eels host Wests Tigers on Sunday at Bankwest Stadium.