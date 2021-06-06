Home NRL 2021: Injuries & Suspensions State of Origin: Game 1 Team Lists State of Origin: Game 1 Team Lists Who are you tipping to win? By Zero Tackle - STAFF WRITERS June 6, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp ReddIt Linkedin Email ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 04: Josh Addo-Carr of the Blues celebrates scoring a try during game one of the 2020 State of Origin series between the Queensland Maroons and the New South Wales Blues at the Adelaide Oval on November 04, 2020 in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images) 2021-06-09T09:50:00ZQueensland Country Bank Stadium QLD NSW MATCH CENTRE 5 Valentine HolmesValentine Holmes 2 Xavier CoatesXavier Coates 3 Kurt CapewellKurt Capewell 4 Dane GagaiDane Gagai 18 Kyle FeldtKyle Feldt 6 Cameron MunsterCameron Munster 7 Daly Cherry-EvansDaly Cherry-Evans 8 Christian WelchChristian Welch 9 Harry GrantHarry Grant 10 Jai ArrowJai Arrow 11 David FifitaDavid Fifita 12 Felise KaufusiFelise Kaufusi 13 Tino Fa’asuamaleauiTino Fa’asuamaleaui INTERCHANGE 14 AJ BrimsonAJ Brimson 15 Jaydn Su’aJaydn Su’a 16 Moeaki FotuaikaMoeaki Fotuaika 17 Joe OfahengaueJoe Ofahengaue RESERVES 20 Coen HessCoen Hess 21 Ben HuntBen Hunt Fullback Wing Centre Centre Wing Five-eighth Halfback Prop Hooker Prop Second Row Second Row Lock Interchange Interchange Interchange Interchange Reserves Reserves Reserves James TedescoJames Tedesco 1 Brian To’oBrian To’o 2 Latrell MitchellLatrell Mitchell 3 Tom TrbojevicTom Trbojevic 4 Josh Addo-CarrJosh Addo-Carr 5 Jarome LuaiJarome Luai 6 Nathan ClearyNathan Cleary 7 Daniel SaifitiDaniel Saifiti 8 Damien CookDamien Cook 9 Jake TrbojevicJake Trbojevic 10 Cameron MurrayCameron Murray 11 Tariq SimsTariq Sims 12 Isaah YeoIsaah Yeo 13 INTERCHANGE Jack WightonJack Wighton 14 Junior PauloJunior Paulo 15 Payne HaasPayne Haas 16 Liam MartinLiam Martin 17 RESERVES Apisai KoroisauApisai Koroisau 18 Campbell GrahamCampbell Graham 19 Keaon KoloamatangiKeaon Koloamatangi 20 Sign in Welcome! Log into your account your username your password Forgot your password? Get help Create an account Create an account Welcome! Register for an account your email your username A password will be e-mailed to you. Password recovery Recover your password your email A password will be e-mailed to you. LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment Latest News Origin Watch: Game one preview June 7, 2021 Titans sign exciting Warriors speedster Paul Turner from 2022 June 7, 2021 Maroons skipper calls for “gentleman’s agreement” to uphold Origin integrity June 7, 2021 Storm duo handed suspensions, Knights pair charged June 7, 2021 Promising teenager extends with Storm June 7, 2021 Follow Us134,539FansLike598FollowersFollow11,965FollowersFollow