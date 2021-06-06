State of Origin - QLD v NSW: Game 1
ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 04: Josh Addo-Carr of the Blues celebrates scoring a try during game one of the 2020 State of Origin series between the Queensland Maroons and the New South Wales Blues at the Adelaide Oval on November 04, 2020 in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
2021-06-09T09:50:00ZQueensland Country Bank Stadium
QLD
NSW
MATCH CENTRE
5 Valentine HolmesValentine Holmes
2 Xavier CoatesXavier Coates
3 Kurt CapewellKurt Capewell
4 Dane GagaiDane Gagai
18 Kyle FeldtKyle Feldt
6 Cameron MunsterCameron Munster
7 Daly Cherry-EvansDaly Cherry-Evans
8 Christian WelchChristian Welch
9 Harry GrantHarry Grant
10 Jai ArrowJai Arrow
11 David FifitaDavid Fifita
12 Felise KaufusiFelise Kaufusi
13 Tino Fa’asuamaleauiTino Fa’asuamaleaui
 INTERCHANGE
14 AJ BrimsonAJ Brimson
15 Jaydn Su’aJaydn Su’a
16 Moeaki FotuaikaMoeaki Fotuaika
17 Joe OfahengaueJoe Ofahengaue
 RESERVES
20 Coen HessCoen Hess
21 Ben HuntBen Hunt
 
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
James TedescoJames Tedesco 1
Brian To’oBrian To’o 2
Latrell MitchellLatrell Mitchell 3
Tom TrbojevicTom Trbojevic 4
Josh Addo-CarrJosh Addo-Carr 5
Jarome LuaiJarome Luai 6
Nathan ClearyNathan Cleary 7
Daniel SaifitiDaniel Saifiti 8
Damien CookDamien Cook 9
Jake TrbojevicJake Trbojevic 10
Cameron MurrayCameron Murray 11
Tariq SimsTariq Sims 12
Isaah YeoIsaah Yeo 13
 INTERCHANGE
Jack WightonJack Wighton 14
Junior PauloJunior Paulo 15
Payne HaasPayne Haas 16
Liam MartinLiam Martin 17
 RESERVES
Apisai KoroisauApisai Koroisau 18
Campbell GrahamCampbell Graham 19
Keaon KoloamatangiKeaon Koloamatangi 20