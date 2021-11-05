Parramatta have confirmed the appointments of former Dragons coach Paul McGregor and ex-New South Wales representative Michael Ennis as consultants for next season.

The club confirmed on Friday that the pair will join Brad Arthur's coaching ranks in 2022, with McGregor returning to the NRL landscape after parting ways with St George Illawarra last year.

McGregor was coach of the Dragons for seven seasons, amassing a 70-81 record in his time at Kogarah.

The 53-year-old is set to add great experience to Arthur's hierarchy, with Ennis having also featured as a coaching consultant under Canberra coach Ricky Stuart.

Ennis will also bring a premiership-winning pedigree and 275 games of NRL experience to the Eels next year.

The double additions follow the departure of Immortal Andrew Johns, who has returned to his beloved club Newcastle.

The changes come in the midst of mounting pressure on the Eels to break their premiership drought.

Despite another semi-final exit this year, Parramatta coach Brad Arthur recently signed a new deal with the club to remain in West Sydney until the end of the 2024 season.