The Parramatta Eels have extended Brad Arthur's contract until the end of 2024.

The club confirmed the news in a statement on Friday night, with the news originally having broken an hour earlier.

Parramatta Eels CEO Jim Sarantinos said the club were in discussions with Arthur for some weeks, likely since the club's season ended.

“We have come a long way as a Club both on and off the field in recent years and Brad has played a major part in that. We have assembled a strong roster, developed a number of players to representative quality, and brought a series of Parramatta juniors through to NRL level during that time," Sarantinos said.

“We have consistently played finals football over the last few years and we have a strongly connected group of players who will continue to grow and develop together over the coming seasons. We believe that Brad is the best person to lead our Club towards challenging for a premiership.”

Arthur came under fire during the second half of the season as the Eels went on a losing streak which at one point included five out of six games.

The coach said he was happy to extend his time in blue and gold.

“I am really pleased to extend my time as Head Coach and continue to build on the progress we have made in recent seasons. As a Club we are all in this together, we share the same drive to constantly improve and set the standards that will deliver the results that our loyal members, fans and sponsors are looking for," Arthur said.

“I love being at this Club and I think we are creating a great environment to be a part of. I value the relationship I have with our staff and our playing group, they challenge me every day and it’s been exciting to see the positive impact that our younger players have had on our squad. The best is yet to come from this team, so I'm excited to confirm my future at the Club.”

Despite that, Arthur was backed by the board at the time who confirmed there were no intentions to move him on before the end of his current deal, which is due to expire at the end of 2022.

“Brad is contracted for next year,” Sarantinos said.

“He’s done a really good job the last few years taking the club forward.

The Eels ended up making the finals, before being eliminated in a nailbiter by the Penrith Panthers.

With a multitude of players off-contract at the end of the 2022 season, the Eels were understood to be determined to finalise their coaching situation so they could begin negotiations with players.

The off-contract list stands as Clint Gutherson, Reed Mahoney, Isaiah Papali'i, Junior Paulo, Ryan Matterson, Haze Dunster, Jakob Arthur, Wiremu Greig, Oregon Kaufusi, Marata Niukore, Tom Opacic, Hayze Perham and Ray Stone, while Maika Sivo, Reagan Campbell-Gillard and Dylan Brown all have options on their contracts allowing them to either accept or negotiate with the Eels and then other clubs.

With a 17th franchise expected to be announced in the coming days by the NRL, November 1 is looming as crunch time, with all off-contract players from the end of 2022 allowed to negotiate with other clubs from that date.

Arthur said he was confident of retaining the Eels' off-contract brigade from the end of 2022 however.

"We certainly have a squad that can push it with the top teams," Arthur told 9News.

"It's something that we can build on for next year."

The Eels are yet to officially confirm the news.