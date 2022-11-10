The Parramatta Eels have announced two new signings for the 2023 season in current development player Toni Mataele and back-rower Matt Doorey from the Canterbury Bulldogs as they look to maintain their squad depth following a number of departures.

Doorey, who has played 18 NRL games for the Bulldogs since making his debut against the Tigers in Round 14, 2020, joins the blue and gold on a two-year deal through to the end of 2024.

Though he's broken through to the NRL in Belmore, Doorey is a Parramatta junior who came through the club's elite pathways program and will add depth to their back-row stocks.

Mataele was signed to the Eels on a development deal but has now been promoted to the NRL Top 30. He's another talented back-row option who made eight appearances in the NSW Cup following his return to the club this season, proving himself as a handy 80-minute option and averaging 117 metres per game.

Mataele has extended his stay at the club until the end of 2025.

The news has been welcomed by the club's General Manager of Football, Mark O'Neill.

“Both Matt and Toni have returned to the Eels after brief stints at other clubs, so it is exciting to be welcoming back these two quality players,” O'Neill said.

“They will strengthen our back-row stocks and we look forward to having them both at pre-season training in preparation for a successful 2023 season.”