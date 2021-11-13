Former Bulldogs forward Ofahiki Ogden has stated that he still has plenty to offer any NRL club that is willing to grant him a lifeline.

The Kiwi prop's pleas come in the wake of his October 2 arrest after he was found to be in possession of two small bags that contained a white powder.

Incidentally, Odgen's detainment came within a week of similar incidents involving Reece Walsh, Cameron Munster and Brandon Smith.

Speaking with The Daily Telegraph, the 25-year-old openly claimed that he had learnt from his mishap and was prepared to work overtime to earn a deal within the league.

“This is not how I want to be judged,” Ogden said.

“Whatever club gives me an opportunity, I will take it with both hands.

“This has been a wake-up call. I’ve got a young family, I have to make sure I do what I can for them. This has made me realise how lucky I am."

Embed from Getty Images

Ogden also suggested that his off-field misdemeanours had come to pass due to on-field stresses.

“It all adds up to not knowing what I was going to do,” he continued.

“Being injured at the same time, it took its toll on my thought process."

Having put forward this stance while appearing in court on Tuesday of this week, Ogden's charges were dismissed by the presiding judge before the Aucklander was ordered to continue seeking aid for his mental health qualms.

RELATED: Former Bulldog escapes conviction with charge dismissed

While no longer a Canterbury player, the 45-game Bulldog also revealed that his brush with the law had been enough for him to start becoming a better role model to the Pups still at Belmore.

“I’ve already started doing some work with younger players, speaking to them about the situation I found myself in and helping to make sure they don’t go through the same," Ogden divulged.

Embed from Getty Images

Despite receiving no guarantees on a future at any of the other 15-clubs that comprise the NRL competition, Ogden expressed that he held hopes his hard work would pay dividends.

“I’ve been training and keeping my mind busy,” The Mangere East Hawks product said.

“I am trying not to think about it too much. The work I’m putting in will pay off when a contract does come.

“I’ve been up at 5am and training six days a week with [personal trainer] Justin Lang. I’ve had to keep my mind away from all the stuff that’s happened.

“Everyone was worried about what was going to happen. Leading up to the court case I was really nervous not knowing what was going to happen. I’m ready to focus on the future.”

According to the report filed by Michael Carayanis, Ogden and his management had received several offers to shift north ahead of the 2022 Super League season, however, each of these were said to be rebuked.

The New Zealander lined up for Trent Barrett's side on 13-occasions during the Dogs' wooden spoon season, running for an average of 78.7 run-metres per week.