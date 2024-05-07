Lee Briers, an assistant coach at the Brisbane Broncos under Kevin Walters, has reportedly decided his coaching future.

After admitting two weeks ago that he has the ambition to one day earn a head coaching position in the NRL, the former Super League player turned coach was eyed by an overseas team to lure him away from Red Hill.

However, League Express has revealed that Briers has rejected the opportunity to join Super League outfit Hull FC as the club's head coach.

Instead, he will remain with the Brisbane Broncos as their attacking coach, where his contract runs through until the end of the 2025 season.

“With coaching, there aren't many jobs out there but my ambition is to be a head coach whether that be in the NRL or Super League,” Briers told the BBC 5 Live podcast previously.

“All I can keep doing is keep getting that experience and wait until that job comes. I'm not in a rush, I could be an assistant for the rest of my life.

“But I'm ready now, I'm ready to be a head coach if that's now or in a few years. I love it at the Broncos and I'm learning how to manage.”

Before his coaching career began, Briers played 432 games in the Super League from 1997 to 2013, with 425 of those appearances coming from his time at the Warrington Wolves.

It is understood that he is hoping to coach in the NRL one day as a team's head coach.

