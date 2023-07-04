The seemingly unassailable lead of Payne Haas in the 2023 Zero Tackle NRL MVP race could yet be mowed down, with Scott Drinkwater and Nicho Hynes putting on another big tally of points during a lopsided Round 18.

On a weekend where three teams cracked a half-century of points, Nicho Hynes was voted as the unanimous man of the match for the Cronulla Sharks over the St George Illawarra Dragons, gaining the full 20 points.

Drinkwater, on the other hand, was either a five or four-vote scorer for the Cowboys according to all four judges, splitting man of the match honours with Tom Dearden.

His tally of 17 ultimately moves him to 44 votes behind, with Hynes a further 11 adrift. Haas stemmed the bleeding by picking up 12 votes for the Broncos over the Dolphins on Saturday evening at the Gabba, but now is out injured.

Hynes missing out on Origin selection could also see him close in the coming weeks.

David Fifita was the only other player from last week's top ten to score, managing 15 votes to move into fifth spot, while Cody Walker has also moved into the top ten on the backof a perfect 20-vote game for the South Sydney Rabbitohs in their emphatic win over the New Zealand Warriors.

Izack Tago, Joseph Tapine, Selwyn Cobbo, Kalyn Ponga and Daly Cherry-Evans were also voted unanimously as best on ground, leaving the Cowboys duo the only ones to split man of the match honours this weekend.

Here are all the votes from Round 18.

Cronulla Sharks vs St George Illawarra Dragons

New Zealand Warriors vs South Sydney Rabbitohs

Melbourne Storm vs Penrith Panthers

Canberra Raiders vs Gold Coast Titans

North Queensland Cowboys vs Wests Tigers

Brisbane Broncos vs The Dolphins

Canterbury Bulldogs vs Newcastle Knights

Manly Sea Eagles vs Sydney Roosters

Top Ten

