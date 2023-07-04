The seemingly unassailable lead of Payne Haas in the 2023 Zero Tackle NRL MVP race could yet be mowed down, with Scott Drinkwater and Nicho Hynes putting on another big tally of points during a lopsided Round 18.
On a weekend where three teams cracked a half-century of points, Nicho Hynes was voted as the unanimous man of the match for the Cronulla Sharks over the St George Illawarra Dragons, gaining the full 20 points.
Drinkwater, on the other hand, was either a five or four-vote scorer for the Cowboys according to all four judges, splitting man of the match honours with Tom Dearden.
His tally of 17 ultimately moves him to 44 votes behind, with Hynes a further 11 adrift. Haas stemmed the bleeding by picking up 12 votes for the Broncos over the Dolphins on Saturday evening at the Gabba, but now is out injured.
Hynes missing out on Origin selection could also see him close in the coming weeks.
David Fifita was the only other player from last week's top ten to score, managing 15 votes to move into fifth spot, while Cody Walker has also moved into the top ten on the backof a perfect 20-vote game for the South Sydney Rabbitohs in their emphatic win over the New Zealand Warriors.
Izack Tago, Joseph Tapine, Selwyn Cobbo, Kalyn Ponga and Daly Cherry-Evans were also voted unanimously as best on ground, leaving the Cowboys duo the only ones to split man of the match honours this weekend.
Here are all the votes from Round 18.
Cronulla Sharks vs St George Illawarra Dragons
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Nicho Hynes
|Nicho Hynes
|Nicho Hynes
|Nicho Hynes
|4
|Matt Moylan
|Matt Moylan
|Matt Moylan
|Matt Moylan
|3
|Siosifa Talakai
|Siosifa Talakai
|Siosifa Talakai
|Siosifa Talakai
|2
|Ronaldo Mulitalo
|William Kennedy
|William Kennedy
|William Kennedy
|1
|William Kennedy
|Briton Nikora
|Briton Nikora
|Briton Nikora
New Zealand Warriors vs South Sydney Rabbitohs
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Cody Walker
|Cody Walker
|Cody Walker
|Cody Walker
|4
|Cameron Murray
|Cameron Murray
|Cameron Murray
|Cameron Murray
|3
|Hame Sele
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|Hame Sele
|Hame Sele
|2
|Alex Johnston
|Hame Sele
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|1
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|Alex Johnston
|Alex Johnston
|Alex Johnston
Melbourne Storm vs Penrith Panthers
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Izack Tago
|Izack Tago
|Izack Tago
|Izack Tago
|4
|Jarome Luai
|Jarome Luai
|Jarome Luai
|Jarome Luai
|3
|Brian To'o
|Liam Martin
|Lindsay Smith
|Liam Martin
|2
|Liam Martin
|Brian To'o
|Liam Martin
|Brian To'o
|1
|Lindsay Smith
|Lindsay Smith
|Brian To'o
|Lindsay Smith
Canberra Raiders vs Gold Coast Titans
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Joseph Tapine
|Joseph Tapine
|Joseph Tapine
|Joseph Tapine
|4
|Hudson Young
|David Fifita
|David Fifita
|David Fifita
|3
|David Fifita
|Hudson Young
|Hudson Young
|Hudson Young
|2
|Corey Horsburgh
|Corey Horsburgh
|Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
|Corey Horsburgh
|1
|Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
|Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
|Matthew Timoko
|Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
North Queensland Cowboys vs Wests Tigers
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Scott Drinkwater
|Tom Dearden
|Tom Dearden
|Tom Dearden
|4
|Tom Dearden
|Scott Drinkwater
|Scott Drinkwater
|Scott Drinkwater
|3
|Murray Taulagi
|Jeremiah Nanai
|Jeremiah Nanai
|Murray Taulagi
|2
|Jeremiah Nanai
|Valentine Holmes
|Semi Valemei
|Jeremiah Nanai
|1
|Semi Valemei
|Murray Taulagi
|Valentine Holmes
|Semi Valemei
Brisbane Broncos vs The Dolphins
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Selwyn Cobbo
|Selwyn Cobbo
|Selwyn Cobbo
|Selwyn Cobbo
|4
|Herbie Farnworth
|Herbie Farnworth
|Herbie Farnworth
|Herbie Farnworth
|3
|Payne Haas
|Payne Haas
|Payne Haas
|Payne Haas
|2
|Ezra Mam
|Ezra Mam
|Ezra Mam
|Valynce Te Whare
|1
|Valynce Te Whare
|Valynce Te Whare
|Valynce Te Whare
|Ezra Mam
Canterbury Bulldogs vs Newcastle Knights
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Kalyn Ponga
|Kalyn Ponga
|Kalyn Ponga
|Kalyn Ponga
|4
|Bradman Best
|Bradman Best
|Bradman Best
|Jackson Hastings
|3
|Phoenix Crossland
|Lachlan Fitzgibbon
|Phoenix Crossland
|Bradman Best
|2
|Greg Marzhew
|Jackson Hastings
|Lachlan Fitzgibbon
|Lachlan Fitzgibbon
|1
|Lachlan Fitzgibbon
|Greg Marzhew
|Jackson Hastings
|Phoenix Crossland
Manly Sea Eagles vs Sydney Roosters
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|4
|James Tedesco
|Reuben Garrick
|Joseph Manu
|Joseph Manu
|3
|Joseph Manu
|James Tedesco
|Reuben Garrick
|Reuben Garrick
|2
|Reuben Garrick
|Joseph Manu
|James Tedesco
|James Tedesco
|1
|Nat Butcher
|Taniela Paseka
|Taniela Paseka
|Taniela Paseka
Top Ten
|1
|Payne
Haas
|12
|197
|2
|Scott
Drinkwater
|17
|153
|3
|Nicho
Hynes
|20
|142
|4
|Clinton
Gutherson
|0
|131
|5
|David
Fifita
|15
|130
|6
|Reece
Walsh
|0
|129
|6
|Shaun
Johnson
|0
|129
|8
|Dylan
Edwards
|0
|126
|9
|Cody
Walker
|20
|123
|10
|Addin
Fonua-Blake
|0
|121