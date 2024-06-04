North Queensland Cowboys' fullback Scott Drinkwater has moved to a commanding lead in Zero Tackle's NRL MVP ahead of a number of either State of Origin selected or injured players.

Drinkwater was voted as the best on ground unanimously by our panel of four judges during Sunday's narrow win over the Sydney Roosters.

Having already held the lead by a single vote last weekend, it now means he moves to a 21-vote lead, giving him a tick over a full game of breathing space.

Dylan Edwards, Tom Trbojevic, James Tedesco, Zac Lomax and Patrick Carrigan are all within 37 votes, but all are either injured or selected for Origin, meaning their ability to score votes will be hampered.

Jacob Kiraz, who is 42 votes behind, is the next best player not selected for Origin.

Drinkwater was joined by Jacob Preston as the only other perfect player during the shortened Round 13, while Will Penisini, Mitchell Moses, Raymond Faitala-Mariner, Jesse Marschke, Jordan Rapana and Isaiya Katoa split honours in the other games.

To remind you how this works, each week, our panel - made up of Matt Clements (Zero Tackle founder), Dan Nichols, Ethan Lee Chalk (Zero Tackle writers) and myself as editor will cast votes on each game in a 5-4-3-2-1 scoring system.

The best player on-field receives five votes, the next four, and so on. That means a player could realistically gain 20 votes in a single game.

Here are all the votes from Round 13.

Top ten

Leaderboard correct as of June 4.