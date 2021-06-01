St George Illawarra Dragons logo

St George Illawarra have announced the release of Shaun Sauni-Esau, effective immediately.

The Dragons confirmed on Tuesday that Sauni-Esau would depart the club despite being contracted with the Saints until the end of the 2022 season.

EARLY MAIL: De Belin set for return for Broncos clash

Sauni-Esau was due to be promoted to the club’s Top 30 squad for next season, but has now been released.

Loading

The 22-year-old has played nine games for the Dragons’ reserves side in 2021, featuring on the wing, at centre and off the interchange, scoring three tries.

TRANSFER NEWS: Sharks leading the race for Storm veteran

Sauni-Esau has played a total of 24 games for the Dragons’ NSW Cup side, scoring 11 tries and winning 12 games.

2 COMMENTS

  1. Must need to make way for another ex-Bronco!
    Where is the rest of the story? Why has he been let go?

  2. Ask no questions, get told no lies Out-Of-Puff.
    I would say he’s been released because of the lack of opportunities available for him. He’s been in the Dragons system for a few years now and hasn’t threatened to break into first grade in that time.
    A new start somewhere else might be what he needs.