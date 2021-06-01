St George Illawarra have announced the release of Shaun Sauni-Esau, effective immediately.
The Dragons confirmed on Tuesday that Sauni-Esau would depart the club despite being contracted with the Saints until the end of the 2022 season.
Sauni-Esau was due to be promoted to the club’s Top 30 squad for next season, but has now been released.
The 22-year-old has played nine games for the Dragons’ reserves side in 2021, featuring on the wing, at centre and off the interchange, scoring three tries.
Sauni-Esau has played a total of 24 games for the Dragons’ NSW Cup side, scoring 11 tries and winning 12 games.
Must need to make way for another ex-Bronco!
Where is the rest of the story? Why has he been let go?
Ask no questions, get told no lies Out-Of-Puff.
I would say he’s been released because of the lack of opportunities available for him. He’s been in the Dragons system for a few years now and hasn’t threatened to break into first grade in that time.
A new start somewhere else might be what he needs.