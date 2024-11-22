South Sydney Rabbitohs halfback Lachlan Ilias is reportedly nearing a move to the St George Illawarra Dragons, as the club seeks to fill the spot left by Ben Hunt's departure.

Ilias, 24, has been linked to both the Dragons and the Bulldogs, but the Dragons appear to be in the lead after Ilias completed a second medical examination with the club, per the Sydney Morning Herald.

The move is gaining momentum, with the Dragons eager to secure him for the number seven jersey.

Ilias has played 53 NRL games for South Sydney but suffered a leg injury during a NSW Cup game last season, sidelining him for the remainder of the year.

The Dragons are being thorough in their evaluation, requiring Ilias to undergo an X-ray on Friday to confirm his fitness before finalising the deal.

The Rabbitohs have already started their pre-season training, which Ilias has attended, but his potential transfer to the Dragons could be confirmed as early as next week.

South Sydney recently signed Super League halfback Lewis Dodd, which has pushed Ilias out of favour. Discussions about a possible position switch to hooker under coach Wayne Bennett were reportedly dismissed by Ilias, who remains focused on playing halfback.

The Dragons are also considering other halfback options, including Daniel Atkinson from the Sharks and Adam Doueihi from the Wests Tigers, who has also undergone a medical examination.

If the deal is finalised, the Rabbitohs are expected to contribute part of Ilias' $500,000 contract, paving the way for him to join the Dragons and potentially reunite with former teammate Damien Cook in the playmaking role.