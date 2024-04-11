The Dolphins injury woes have continued, with a star forward ruled out of the 'Battle of Brisbane' against the Brisbane Broncos.

Already without Herbie Farnworth and Felise Kaufusi, coach Wayne Bennett has confirmed that prop Thomas Fleger has been ruled out of the clash and won't face his former team.

The QLD Origin representative was in doubt for the clash after sustaining a shoulder injury against the Wests Tigers last week but the club have decided against playing him to be careful it doesn't become more serious.

In Flegler's place, the club have named Lachlan Hubner to make his NRL debut.

The Rockhampton lock has played four games in the QLD Cup this season, scoring one try, making seven tackle busts, 138 tackles and running an average of 144 metres per game for the Central Queensland Capras.

Earlier in the week, the club's Head of Performance Jeremy Hickmans spoke about the severity of injuries sustained by Farnworth and Kaufusi.

“Herbie does not need surgery so that is a real positive,” said Dolphins' Head of Performance, Jeremy Hickmans.

“He is going to need at least four weeks to repair the injury, and with this type of injury that can be potentially longer depending on how he responds to the treatment.”

“Felise's chances of playing will depend largely on how he goes with his rehabilitation this week,” added Hickmans.