Ahead of their clash against the Brisbane Broncos, The Dolphins have provided an official update on the injured trio of Herbie Farnworth, Thomas Flegler and Felise Kaufusi.

The Dolphins have confirmed that Thomas Flegler is a chance to play against his former team as he reported he was in better condition to the medical staff on Sunday after sustaining a shoulder injury.

It is understood that he will be named and will play if he can get through training this week.

Unfortunately, Herbie Farnworth will not be named to take on his former side after scans revealed he sustained a Grade 3 AC joint injury.

The injury means he will spend at least four weeks on the sidelines but will not require surgery.

“Herbie does not need surgery so that is a real positive,” said Dolphins' Head of Performance, Jeremy Hickmans.

“He is going to need at least four weeks to repair the injury, and with this type of injury that can be potentially longer depending on how he responds to the treatment.”

Felise Kaufusi is also likely to be unavailable for Round 6 but has not been ruled out completely. An outside chance, he is at long odds to play against the club's inner-state rivals.

“Felise's chances of playing will depend largely on how he goes with his rehabilitation this week,” added Hickmans.

The club's casualty ward also includes Max Plath (suspension), Tom Gilbert (ACL) and Connelly Lemuelu (knee), with the latter meant to return in Round 6.