The Dolphins push to sign talent ahead of the 2023 NRL season is continuing, with Connelly Lemuelu and Scott Drinkwater the latest players on Wayne Bennett's radar.

The Dolphins have already taken one player from the Townsville-based outfit in hard-working young forward Tom Gilbert.

Gilbart was in the top ten for both tackles and run metres during his debut QLD Cup season as an 18-year-old, and is now a regular in Todd Payten's forward pack for the high-flying outfit.

According to a Daily Telegraph report, Lemuelu is signed and sealed to the Dolphins, and will be announced in the coming days.

The centre, who has transitioned into a back row option, but still has a multi position ability, has struggled for game time at the Cowboys this year, unable to break into Payten's top four side.

He is caught behind Peta Hiku and Valentine Holmes in the centres, and Tom Gilbert, Jeremiah Nanai and Heilum Luki for a spot in the back row.

Lemuelu has played just a single game off the bench this year, but never made it onto the field, despite playing 13 games last year.

It has seen him agree to a swap to the Dolphins, where he has reportedly signed a two-year deal with the club on approximately $200,000 per year.

The Dolphins have already loaded up in the back row with Felise Kaufusi and Kenneath Bromwich to both make the switch from the Melbourne Storm, however, outside of youngster Valynce Te Whare, the club are yet to sign an option in the centres.

The signing of Drinkwater looks far less secure given he is still on contract in Townsville.

It has been reported the club are unwilling to let the gun fullback and half go at this stage, however, Drinkwater may push for an out if his minutes are to drop again with Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow now back from injury, and both Chad Townsend and Tom Dearden cementing their positions in the halves.

It left Drinkwater on the outer during the opening weeks of the season, however, an injury to Tabuai-Fidow allowed him to come into the side, with the Queensland Origin representative now resigned to a bench role as he searches for an opening to get back into Payten's backline.