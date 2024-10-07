Dolphins centre Tesi Niu has confirmed where his future lies and which team he will play for in 2025 after winning the QLD Cup and NRL State Championships with the Norths Devils.

A three-time Tongan international and 2018 Australian Schoolboys representative, Niu joined The Dolphins from the Brisbane Broncos in an attempt to cement a regular position in the outside backs.

However, he has only made seven appearances this season after making 17 in 2023 and has played second fiddle to the likes of Herbie Farnworth, Jake Averillo, Jack Bostock, and Jamayne Isaako.

Unfortunately, the arrival of Averillo and Farnworth this year means the once highly-touted youngster has been allowed to move on and leave for a better opportunity elsewhere.

Speaking to Zero Tackle, Dolphins centre Tesi Niu confirmed that he will make the move to the Super League competition and play for the Leigh Leopards beginning next season.

"I'm leaving for the UK and to finish off like this I couldn't have asked for a better end," Niu told Zero Tackle after winning the NRL State Championships on Sunday with the Norths Devils.

"I set a goal before and I thought we were going to win the whole thing. To win it, is an incredible feeling and very, very satisfying."

Embed from Getty Images

The move to the overseas club comes after he made 24 NRL appearances with The Dolphins over the past two seasons. He also played 32 games for the Brisbane Broncos between 2020 and 2022.

This season, he has scored four tries, made 15 tackle busts and four line-breaks and totalled 845 running metres (averaging 120 per match) with one try assist.

His arrival at Leeds will see him play under former Australian Kangaroos assistant coach Adrian Lam and join fellow international players Edwin Ipape, Matt Moylan, Aaron Pene and David Armstrong on the roster - Lachlan Lam is also on the roster but won't take up an international quota spot.

Although contracted, multiple reports have indicated that Moylan is considering hanging up the boots on his rugby league career.

This could potentially see him follow Tom Amone and Kai O'Donnell out of the club before the start of the 2025 season.

"Just to see what he's done in the game, I've got a lot of respect for him and he's one coach I want to play under," he added on coach Adrian Lam.