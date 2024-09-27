Currently plying his trade in the Super League with the Leigh Leopards, Matt Moylan is reportedly set to make a bombshell decision regarding his future as a rugby league player.

A former Australian Kangaroos and NSW Blues representative, Moylan left the NRL in the middle of last season after appearing in 191 first-grade games for the Penrith Panthers and Cronulla Sharks across 11 seasons from 2013 to 2023.

Once considered one of the most talented playmakers and fullbacks in the NRL competition during his time at Penrith, he made three appearances for the Blues and one for the Kangaroos.

He also earned honours representing NSW City, Prime Minister's XIII and the NRL All Stars.

Earlier this year, reports emerged that he was eyeing a potential return to the NRL and several teams were alerted to his potential interest. However, a fairytale return to the NRL will no longer be happening.

Although he remains contracted with Leigh Leopards until the conclusion of the 2025 season, The Daily Telegraph has reported that Moylan is set to hang up the boots at the end of this season.

It is understood that he will return to Australia once he announces his retirement.

Leaving the Cronulla Sharks, his departure opened up the door for Braydon Trindall - and Daniel Atkinson - to showcase his talents on a regular basis alongside Nicho Hynes in the halves.

The Sharks' best against the North Queensland Cowboys last weekend, Trindall will be looking to replicate the feat on Saturday against the Penrith Panthers as they attempt to reach the 2024 NRL Grand Final.