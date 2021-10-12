Former Manly Sea Eagles' forward Jack Gosiewski is reportedly set to link up with the St George Illawarra Dragons for the 2022 season.

Gosiewski was one of five Manly players to leave the club at the end of the season, along with the New South Wales Waratahs bound Tevita Funa, and the England-bound Curtis Sironen. Zac Saddler was released without a contract for 2022, while another former Sea Eagles in Moses Suli is also off to the Dragons, having signed a three-year deal with the club.

While Manly have only signed Ethan Bullemor for 2022, they still have Dylan Walker, and explosive former under age Origin prop Sione Fainu off-contract with their futures remaining in the balance.

The Dragons meanwhile have been on a recruiting rampage over the last six months as Anthony Griffin looks to ready his side for the 2022 season.

Alongside Suli are a host of others, including Moses Mbye, George Burgess, Jaydn Su'A and Francis Molo with all five players joining the Dragons on either two or three-year contracts.

It's understood Tautau Moga will also join from the South Sydney Rabbitohs on a one-year deal, while Aaron Woods could also be on the radar.

Dragons' coach Anthony Griffin has previously made it a priority to upgrade his forward pack, which he has done with relative success.

Now it's reported by The Daily Telegrapgh that Gosiewski, who only made six appearances on the edge for Manly in 2021, will join the club on a one-year deal.

He will only likely be used sparingly as a backup option, with Tariq Sims and the arriving Su'A likely to be the first choice options in the second row.

The Dragons have let go of plenty of players at the end of 2021, but not any who play on the edge, leaving us at something of a curious decision to add the 27-year-old Gosiewski to their squad.

The forward, who has made a total of 52 appearances during his time at the Rabbitohs in 2016 and 2017, and the Sea Eagles since, has scored 11 tries throughout his career.