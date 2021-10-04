Axed Cronulla forward Aaron Woods is understood to be nearing a deal with St George Illawarra for the 2022 season.

Woods was among several Sharks veterans to be notified his services would not be required under incoming coach Craig Fitzgibbon for next season, leaving his future in the NRL unclear.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Eels and Sea Eagles are among clubs that have been previously linked to the 30-year-old in recent months, who offers 233 games of NRL experience.

AARON WOODS

Prop Sharks 2021 SEASON AVG 111.5

All Run Metres 0.1

Tries 0.5

Tackle Breaks

Woods played all 24 games for the Sharks in 2021 as the club's starting prop, recording a tackle success rate of 96% from his 2088 attempts since joining the Sharks.

Now, according to News Corp, Woods is destined to land at Kogarah from next year, with the potential of an option for the 2023 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Should Woods find himself in the Red V this off-season, he will join the likes of George Burgess, Jaydn Su'A, Moses Mbye and Francis Molo in making a move to the Dragons for 2022.

The Saints bid farewell 14 players at the conclusion of this season, headlined by former skipper Cameron McInnes' move to the Sharks, while pair Paul Vaughan and Matt Dufty link up at Belmore.

The former Australian representative will enter a 12th campaign in the league next season, having previously played for the Tigers and Bulldogs prior to his move to the Shire in 2018.

A deal between Woods and the Dragons is expected to be announced in the coming days.