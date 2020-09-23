Kieran Foran could be set for a return to Manly, but this time around it may not be in the No.6 jersey.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, the Kiwi international could be played as a hooker in order for the Sea Eagles to get the best out of rising star Josh Schuster.

After it was reported that Schuster could move on if Foran was to return to Brookvale, reports now suggest that the veteran won’t be lining up next to his old partner in crime, Daly Cherry-Evans, if it means Schuster stays.

The Sea Eagles and Knights are the two clubs considering to keep Foran’s career alive after the Bulldogs decided not to hand him a contract for the 2021 season.

Schuster’s season has been short, with the youngster succumbing to a season-ending injury, but it was not shy of exciting after making his debut earlier this month.

The Sea Eagles sit 11tho on the ladder after another tumultuous season, with outside back Tevita Funa stating improvement is on the way.

“Obviously the boys, the team I’m with and the coaching staff are pretty disappointed with how our form has been lately,” he said.

“We do have a coaching staff that puts in so much effort and time to make our team better. Hopefully this pre-season that’s coming, we can look after our bodies a bit better and come into next season doing well.”

Foran’s arrival would mean the veteran will need to prove his fitness to the Sea Eagles, whilst being a viable option alongside Cade Cust, Dylan Walker and Lachlan Croker.