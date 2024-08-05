The Canterbury Bulldogs have slammed a small portion of their own supporters for behaviour at a Canberra Raiders fan on Sunday evening.

Fresh off a narrow win over the Raiders, Belmore was turned into party central for Canterbury fans who flooded the streets in support of their club.

Unfortunately, the night turned sour, with video emerging of a Raiders fan being knocked to the ground after being surrounded by a group of Bulldogs fans.

The Bulldogs, in a statement released on Monday afternoon, said they are 'deeply concerned' by the incident and confirmed they are investigating.

"The Bulldogs are deeply concerned about an incident involving fan behaviour toward a supporter of the opposing team that occurred yesterday following our Round 22 home match against the Canberra Raiders at Belmore Sports Ground," the Bulldogs wrote.

"Though the incident took place post-match and outside of the stadium premises, we are profoundly disheartened by the display of intimidation and inappropriate conduct towards another fan of the game. While the vast majority of our patrons upheld the values of sportsmanship, this behaviour falls far short of what we stand for as a Club. Such actions are unacceptable, and we are actively investigating the situation, including reviewing available footage."

The Bulldogs also confirmed they were attempting to reach out to the Raiders' fans involved.

"We are making every effort to reach out to the individual at the centre of the incident to extend our sincere apologies. This behaviour does not represent the values of the Bulldogs. As a Family Club, we are committed to ensuring that all Members and fans demonstrate respect and decency towards one another and act in the best interests of the game," the Bulldogs added in the statement.

All eyes for the Bulldogs now turn to Kogarah next Saturday with the sold-out sign already up for their clash against the St George Illawarra Dragons and hope no further incidents follow.

The NRL has not made comment on the incident at Belmore, and it's unclear at this stage if any action will be taken against the patrons involved if they can be identified.