The St George Illawarra Dragons have confirmed the full house sign will be put up for Saturday evening's home game against the Canterbury Bulldogs at Kogarah.

The last tickets were snagged by fans on Monday afternoon, meaning there it's a sell-out five days out from Saturday evening's 7:35 pm (AEST) kick-off.

It follows an exceptional season of crowds in the NRL, with the New Zealand Warriors leading the way by selling out every single home game for the season. There were more sell-outs during the weekend just gone, and the Dragons themselves are preparing for their second straight sell-out having hosted the Penrith Panthers in front of a full house in Wollongong a fortnight ago.

There is every chance the club will make it three in a row when they host the Cronulla Sharks in Wollongong two weeks after the game against the Bulldogs.

https://x.com/NRL_Dragons/status/1820307956061339922

The clash against Canterbury sees both teams enter in strong form, with the Dragons having knocked over the Melbourne Storm in the Victorian capital to break a 25-year hoodoo over the weekend.

The Bulldogs, on the other hand, beat the Canberra Raiders at Belmore during the most recently completed round and, with a win over the Dragons, would keep their top-four hopes alive.

St George Illawarra has had some lower-than-anticipated crowds at Kogarah this season, but a full house to play the local derbies will see the ground return to an atmosphere likely not seen since the days Wayne Bennett served as coach.