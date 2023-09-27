The 2023 Dally M Medal ceremony will be held on Wednesday evening, with the game's best player for this season to be crowned along with a host of other awards.

This is Zero Tackle's full guide to the evening.

The ceremony is set to start at 8pm (AEST) on Wednesday, September 27.

How to watch the 2023 Dally M Medal ceremony on TV

The 2023 Dally M Medal ceremony will be broadcast on Fox Sports through their dedicated rugby league channel, Fox League. This can be found at Channel 502 on Foxtel services.

The coverage starts at 7:30pm (AEST) with the red carpet, before the ceremony itself begins at 8pm (AEST). It is scheduled to last an hour and a half, finishing at 9:30pm (AEST).

To watch the coverage on Fox Sports, you'll need a Foxtel TV subscription with the sports package of channels.

How to live stream the 2023 Dally M Medal ceremony online

If you'd prefer to live stream the Dally M Medal ceremony this year, you'll be able to do so through Foxtel's streaming partners.

For those with a Foxtel TV subscription, you'll be able to login to the Foxtel App. For those without, you'll be able to use Kayo Sports.

Zero Tackle will also have all of the awards as they come to hand.

Which awards will be presented?

Awards will be presented across both the men's and women's competition. While the Dally M Medal is the main award of the evening, there will also be teams of the year presented in both competitions, the try and tackle of the year, and rookie, coach and captain of the year.

Who are the nominees?

The full list of nominees for every award in the NRL and NRLW was revealed by the NRL over the weekend.

» NRL nominees

» NRLW nominees

How is the Dally M Medal determined?

The Dally M Medal has seen a mass overhaul this year, with two judges picking for each game instead of one as had previously been the case.

Both judges award votes for each game on a 3-2-1 basis and the player with the most votes at the end of the regular season takes out the award.

Any player suspended during the season will receive a six-vote penalty for their first week suspended, and an outright barring from winning any award with any further weeks suspended.

The teams of the year are elected by votes held at regular intervals and again at the end of the year by a panel of judges, while any player in the top 3 of the Dally M count will be included in their respective position if available.