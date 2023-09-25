The NRL have confirmed the full list of nominees for all awards to be revealed at Wednesday evening's 2023 NRLW Dally M awards ceremony.

Like the men's competition, the women's competition has seen a voting overhaul this year.

Instead of one judge handing out votes in each game, it has been increased to two judges voting on a 3-2-1 basis, with players able to earn a maximum of six votes per game.

Like the men's competition, players who receive a total of two matches suspended will be ineligible for the award, while players receiving a single match suspended during the regular season will receive a six-vote deduction.

The team of the year will be selected based on voting at regular intervals and again at the end of the regular season by a panel of judges, with the top three in the Dally M count being automatic inclusions in the team of the year if the position is available.

Here are all the nominees, as well as those players ineligible for the award.

Fullback of the year

Teagan Berry (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Evania Pelite (Gold Coast Titans)

Tamika Upton (Newcastle Knights)

Wingers of the year

Jakiya Whitfeld (Wests Tigers)

Sheridan Gallagher (Newcastle Knights)

Julia Robinson (Brisbane Broncos)

Jayme Fressard (Sydney Roosters)

Shakiah Tungai (Canberra Raiders)

Destiny Mino-Sinapati (Gold Coast Titans)

Centres of the year

Annessa Biddle (Cronulla Sharks)

Mele Hufanga (Brisbane Broncos)

Jaime Chapman (Gold Coast Titans)

Shanice Parker (Newcastle Knights)

Jessica Sergis (Sydney Roosters)

Isabelle Kelly (Sydney Roosters)

Five-eighth of the year

Gayle Broughton (Brisbane Broncos)

Tarryn Aiken (Sydney Roosters)

Zahara Temara (Canberra Raiders)

Halfback of the year

Raecene McGregor (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Lauren Brown (Gold Coast Titans)

Ali Brigginshaw (Brisbane Broncos)

Props of the year

Ellie Johnston (Cronulla Sharks)

Millie Boyle (Sydney Roosters)

Sarah Togatuki (Wests Tigers)

Jessika Elliston (Gold Coast Titans)

Brianna Clark (Brisbane Broncos)

Shannon Mato (Gold Coast Titans)

Hooker of the year

Destiny Brill (Brisbane Broncos)

Emma Manzelmann (North Queensland Cowboys)

Brittany Breayley-Nati (Gold Coast Titans)

Second-rower of the year

Kezie Apps (Wests Tigers)

Shaylee Bent (Gold Coast Titans)

Otesa Pule (Sydney Roosters)

Olivia Kernick (Sydney Roosters)

Yasmin Clydsdale (Newcastle Knights)

Mahalia Murphy (Parramatta Eels)

Lock of the year

Mariah Denman (Brisbane Broncos)

Simaima Taufa (Canberra Raiders)

Georgia Hale (Gold Coast Titans)

Coach of the year

Ronald Griffiths (Newcastle Knights)

Karyn Murphy (Gold Coast Titans)

Darrin Borthwick (Canberra Raiders)

Captain of the year

Georgia Hale (Gold Coast Titans)

Ali Brigginshaw (Brisbane Broncos)

Simaima Taufa (Canberra Raiders)

Rookie of the year

Annessa Biddle (Cronulla Sharks)

China Polata (North Queensland Cowboys)

Rilee Jorgensen (Gold Coast Titans)

Try of the year

Teagan Berry (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Leianne Tufuga (Wests Tigers)

Jesse Southwell (Newcastle Knights)

Tackle of the year

Jakiya Whitfeld (Wests Tigers)

Rilee Jorgensen (Gold Coast Titans)

Krystal Blackwell (North Queensland Cowboys)

NRLW Provan-Summons Medal

Lavinia Gould (Brisbane Broncos)

Toni Hunt (Brisbane Broncos)

Rilee Jorgensen (Gold Coast Titans)

Players ineligible for awards

Mia Middleton (North Queensland Cowboys) - 2 matches, Round 1

Ashleigh Werner (Brisbane Broncos) - 2 matches, Round 1

Kennedy Cherrington (Parramatta Eels) - 3 matches, Round 3

Makenzie Weale (North Queensland Cowboys) - 3 matches, Round 7

Claudia Annetta Nu'uausala (Brisbane Broncos) - 2 matches, Round 8

Pani Hopoate (Sydney Roosters) - 2 matches, Round 9

Players with a six-vote reduction

Harata Butler (Cronulla Sharks) - 1 match, Round 2

Brianna Clark (Brisbane Broncos) - 1 match, Round 4

Jasmine Fogavini (Brisbane Broncos) - 1 match, Round 4

Sarah Togatuki (Wests Tigers) - 1 match, Round 6

Annessa Biddle - (Cronulla Sharks) - 1 match, Round 6