The NRL has revealed the full list of nominees for each award at the 2023 Dally M Medal ceremony, while a list of ineligible players for the award has also been confirmed.

The Dally M Medal voting process has seen major change in 2023, with two judges per game casting votes on a 3-2-1 scale rather than the one judge as previously was the case.

It means players could receive a maximum of six votes per game.

For team of the year awards, players are voted on at regular intervals throughout the year, and a further vote is held at the conclusion of the regular season.

Any player who finishes in the top three of the overall Dally M Medal leaderboard is automatically included in the team of the year if available.

Any player who is suspended for two or more games during the season becomes ineligible for any award. A one-game suspension sees a deduction of six votes.

Here are all the nominees, as well as ineligible players.

Fullback of the year

James Tedesco (Roosters)

Dylan Edwards (Panthers)

Kalyn Ponga (Knights)

Wingers of the year

Dallin Watene-Zelezniak (Warriors)

Jamayne Isaako (Dolphins)

Brian To'o (Panthers)

Dominic Young (Knights)

Selwyn Cobbo (Broncos)

Ronaldo Mulitalo (Sharks)

Centres of the year

Stephen Crichton (Panthers)

Bradman Best (Knights)

Kotoni Staggs (Broncos)

Campbell Graham (Rabbitohs)

Herbie Farnworth (Broncos)

Izack Tago (Panthers)

Five-eighth of the year

Ezra Mam (Broncos)

Cameron Munster (Storm)

Cody Walker (Rabbitohs)

Halfback of the year

Nathan Cleary (Panthers)

Daly Cherry-Evans (Sea Eagles)

Shaun Johnson (Warriors)

Props of the year

Lindsay Collins (Roosters)

Payne Haas (Broncos)

James Fisher-Harris (Panthers)

Nelson Asofa-Solomona (Storm)

Jake Trbojevic (Sea Eagles)

Addin Fonua-Blake (Warriors)

Hooker of the year

Wayde Egan (Warriors)

Apisai Koroisau (Wests Tigers)

Harry Grant (Storm)

Second-rowers of the year

Liam Martin (Panthers)

Briton Nikora (Sharks)

Tyson Frizell (Knights)

Haumole Olakau'atu (Sea Eagles)

David Fifita (Titans)

Hudson Young (Raiders)

Lock of the year

Tohu Harris (Warriors)

Isaah Yeo (Panthers)

Patrick Carrigan (Broncos)

Coach of the year

Kevin Walters (Broncos)

Andrew Webster (Warriors)

Ivan Cleary (Panthers)

Rookie of the year

Jahream Bula (Wests Tigers)

William Warbrick (Storm)

Sunia Turuva (Panthers)

Captain of the year

Adam Reynolds (Broncos)

Tohu Harris (Warriors)

Isaah Yeo (Panthers)

Try of the year

Dominic Young (Knights)

Mathew Feagai (Dragons)

Sunia Turuva (Panthers)

Tackle of the year

Joseph Tapine (Raiders)

Haumole Olakau'atu (Sea Eagles)

Ezra Mam (Broncos)

Ineligible players

Wade Graham (Cronulla Sharks) - 4 matches (Round 1)

Jordan Rapana (Canberra Raiders) - 3 matches (Round 1)

Peta Hiku (North Queensland Cowboys) - 2 matches (Round 2)

Scott Drinkwater (North Queensland Cowboys) - 3 matches (Round 2)

Jeremy Marshall-King (The Dolphins) - 2 matches (Round 2)

Jacob Saifiti (Newcastle Knights) - 5 matches (Round 2)

Felise Kaufusi (The Dolphins) - 4 matches (Round 3), 3 matches (Round 12)

Jahrome Hughes (Melbourne Storm) - 2 matches (Round 3)

Junior Paulo (Parramatta Eels) - 2 matches (Round 4)

Jeremiah Nanai (North Queensland Cowboys) - 2 matches (Round 4), 4 matches (Round 9)

Jack Wighton (Canberra Raiders) - 2 matches (Round 4)

Bailey Simonsson (Parramatta Eels) - 2 matches (Round 5)

Marata Niukore (New Zealand Warriors) - 2 matches (Round 5), 3 matches (Round 17)

Dale Finuane (Cronulla Sharks) - 3 matches (Round 5), 2 matches (Roud 18)

Francis Molo (St George Illawarra Dragons) - 3 matches (Round 6)

Raymond Tuaimalo Vaega (Manly Sea Eagles) - 2 matches (Round 7)

Tui Kamikamica (Melbourne Storm) - 2 matches (Round 7)

Toafofa Sipley (Manly Sea Eagles) - 3 matches (Round 9)

Brent Naden (Wests Tigers) - 3 matches (Round 9)

Victor Radley (Sydney Roosters) - 3 matches (Round 12)

Elliott Whitehead (Canberra Raiders) - 2 matches (Round 12)

Anthony Milford (The Dolphins) - 3 matches (Round 14)

Jarrod Wallace (The Dolphins) - 3 matches (Round 14)

Joseph Suaalii (Sydney Roosters) - 3 matches (Round 14)

Reece Walsh (Brisbane Broncos) - 3 matches (Round 17)

Jacob Host - 2 matches (Round 17)

Maika Sivo (Parramatta Eels) - 4 matches (Round 20)

Reagan Campbell-Gillard (Parramatta Eels) - 4 matches (Round 20)

Tino Fa'asuamaleaui (Gold Coast Titans) - 3 matches (Round 20)

Tariq Sims (Melbourne Storm) - 2 matches (Round 21)

Jack de Belin (St George Illawarra Dragons) - 4 matches (Round 22)

Tyrone Peachey (Penrith Panthers) - 2 matches (Round 22)

Valentine Holmes (North Queensland Cowboys) - 4 matches (Round 22)

Ray Stone (The Dolphins) - 2 matches (Round 24)

Jacob Preston (Canterbury Bulldogs) - 2 matches (Round 24)

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves (Sydney Roosters) - 7 matches (Round 26)

Corey Horsburgh (Canberra Raiders) - 4 matches (Round 26)

Sebastian Kris (Canberra Raiders) - 5 matches (Round 27)

Players to be deducted six votes

Isaiah Papali'i (Parramatta Eels) - 1 match (Round 2)

Joseph Manu (Sydney Roosters) - 1 match (Round 3)

Jayden Okunbor (Canterbury Bulldogs) - 1 match (Round 5)

Kenneath Bromwich (The Dolphins) - 1 match (Round 7)

Nat Butcher (Sydney Roosters) - 1 match (Round 7)

Ezra Mam (Brisbane Broncos) - 1 match (Round 8)

Payne Haas (Brisbane Broncos) - 1 match (Round 8)

Chris Randall (Gold Coast Titans) - 1 match (Round 14)

Mitch Barnett (New Zealand Warriors) - 1 match (Round 15)

Christian Welch (Melbourne Storm) - 1 match (Round 15)

Alex Twal (Wests Tigers) - 1 match (Round 18)

Jesse Arthars (Brisbane Broncos) - 1 match (Round 21)

Jesse Colquhoun (Cronulla Sharks) - 1 match (Round 21)

Latrell Mitchell (South Sydney Rabbitohs) - 1 match (Round 25)

Kotoni Staggs (Brisbane Broncos) - 1 match (Round 26)

Josh Kerr (The Dolphins) - 1 match (Round 26)