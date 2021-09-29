Veteran forward Dunamis Lui has been linked with a move back to the Queensland Cup in a bid to revive his career.

Lui was one of six players the Raiders announced would leave the club earlier this week, with Sia Soliola retiring, while Siliva Havili, Ryan James, Darby Medlyn and Caleb Aekins were also all confirmed to be leaving the club.

According to a Canberra Times report, Lui had offers from English Super League clubs, but is currently considering a move back to Queensland to keep his family in Australia.

That said, it would be a dramatic fall from grace for the 31-year-old who played one game for Queensland in 2020.

That Queensland debut quickly faded into the rear view mirror throughout 2021, with Lui only managing 11 appearances for Ricky Stuart's side in 2021, despite other forwards struggling with injuries.

He fell down the pecking order, and while he was hopeful of remaining in the nation's capital on a new contract, the Raiders formerly announced they were cutting ties with Lui.

While the Queensland Cup would allow Lui a chance to rebuild his career, he has 169 NRL appearances and would bring a mountain of experience to any club who took him on, having spent four year at the Brisbane Broncos, two at the Manly Sea Eagles, one at the St George Illawarra Dragons and five at the Raiders since his 2010 debut.

Clubs at the wrong end of the ladder with younger rosters, such as the Gold Coast Titans, Broncos or even Canterbury Bulldogs could potentially look at Lui as a signing as they look to turn things around in 2022.

The Raiders will turn to the likes of Emre Guler, Corey Horsburgh, Joseph Tapine, Josh Papalii, Ryan Sutton and young gun Trey Mooney to play through the middle third, with the latter recently signing a new deal and highly rated despite being yet to make his NRL debut, having previously played for New South Wales junior Origin teams.