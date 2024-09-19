The North Queensland Cowboys will be out to continue their impressive form and book a spot just 80 minutes away from a grand final when they clash with the Cronulla Sharks in an NRL semi-final on Friday evening.

The two sides have plenty of history in finals over recent years, and not all of it is good for the Sharks, who have now lost seven straight finals ahead of the clash.

Here is a full betting and odds preview ahead of the game.

All odds from PointsBet, correct at 11pm, Friday, September 20.

Think. Is this a bet you really want to place?

Match winner

The sides have split their games this year, with the home side winning on each occasion, but this one is being played at Moore Park, possibly making that a mute point.

Despite that, combined with Cronulla's loss to Melbourne last weekend, as well as the Cowboys' form which saw them win their last two games of the season as well as a home elimination final against Newcastle, the Sharks come in as overwhelming favourites.

They are paying $1.60, while the Cowboys sit as the $2.35 outsiders.

The line and margin

Margin markets have a blowout win for the Sharks as the narrow favourite. You can get $2.95 for a Sharks win by 13 or more points, and $3.10 for a win between 1 and 12.

The Cowboys, on the other hand, are paying $6 for a 13 or more point win, and $3.70 for the 1-12 win.

The line is set at 4.5 points, but there is plenty of value if you go against market trends.

First and any-time try-scorer

Outside backs dominate the market for the first try, with Ronaldo Mulitalo at $8 and Sione Katoa at $9. Kyle Feldt, who has been scoring tries for fun in recent times, sits at $9 as the best of the Cowboys.

In the any-time market, Briton Nikora (five tries in his last five games) and Valentine Holmes (five tries in his last five games) may represent the best value at $2.65 and $2.60, while others to score in recent games include Jeremiah Nanai ($3.10), Scott Drinkwater ($3.20), Tom Dearden ($3.50), Teig Wilton ($4) and Thomas Hezelton ($4.50).

Total points

There are plenty of points expected in this one, although that may come as a surprise given the Sharks have thrived on defence this year.

The mark is set at 45.5 points, with the under paying $1.80, and the over sitting at $2.