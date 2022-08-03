Despite their impressive run of form all-but locking in a top four finish as the race for the finals heats up, the Cronulla Sharks’ hopes of hosting a finals game at PointsBet Stadium have taken a blow as the venue ‘fails to meet NRL standards’.

The Daily Telegraph reports NRL Head of Football Graham Annesley will meet with Sharks boss Dino Mezzatesta to discuss the venue and issues some time next week.

As it stands, PointsBet Stadium only has seating for 7000 people, with another 4500 tickets available for general standing areas.

Should the game be moved to the new Allianz Stadium or Parramatta’s Commbank Stadium, the NRL could potentially earn three times the expected revenue in general ticket and corporate sales.

“No decision has been made at this stage,” Annesley told the Telegraph.

“We will meet with the Sharks to discuss all the issues”.

The onus is on Cronulla to prove to the NRL that the ground has sufficient corporate facilities, broadcasting facilities, ticketing and food and beverage outlets to meet the demand of a finals crowd.

The news comes at a bad time for stadiums in New South Wales, with the state government’s apparent backflip on suburban ground funding leaving Cronulla as one of a number of clubs who were given assurances that may no longer be delivered.

‘Shark Park’ was one of a number of smaller venues set to receive significant upgrades that would have helped it meet NRL criteria. The issue is still being contested between ARLC Chair Peter V’Landys and NSW State Premier Dominic Perrottet.

Just today state sports minister Stuart Ayers resigned over matters relating to former deputy premier John Barilaro, but it was also revealed that Ayers had allocated $450 million of the funds for suburban grounds just to Penrith Stadium – which falls within his electorate.

Unlike a number of other venues on the list, Penrith Stadium hosts no other codes.

The Sharks are currently third on the NRL ladder, but will have their sights set on a home game in week one of the finals thanks to a favourable draw for the remainder of the home-and-away season.

Cronulla will host the Dragons this week in the local derby at PointsBet Stadium on Saturday night. Kick-off is at 7.35pm (AEST)