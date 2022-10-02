Young North Queensland stars Jeremiah Nanai and Murray Taulagi have saved Mal Meninga and the Kangaroos from further embarrassment, revealing that the pair made a pact to play for Australia together.

Nanai, who picked up the Dally M Rookie of the Year and Second-Rower of the Year on Wednesday night, has enjoyed a breakout 2022 as has team mate Murray Taulagi, scoring 17 tries each this season.

While the duo seemed certain to pledge allegiance to Samoa as so many other Origin stars have, including Brian To'o, Stephen Crichton, Junior Paulo, Josh Papali'i and Jarome Luai, a conversation between the young guns convinced one another to pledge to Australia.

"He was (thinking about playing for Samoa)," Nanai told AAP.

"We had a chat about it but we both agreed to play for Australia. We've always wanted to.