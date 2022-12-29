New Wests Tigers coach Tim Sheens has confirmed he is finished making changes to a new-look forward pack for the 2023 season.

The signing of John Bateman last week on a four-year deal completes the new arrivals in a forward pack which was part of a team who finished at the bottom of the NRL ladder in 2022.

The English second-rower, who was a star during his previous NRL time at the Canberra Raiders, is joined by Isaiah Papali'i in the back row from the Parramatta Eels, as well as prop David Klemmer and hooker Apisai Koroisau.

While Koroisau's signing was a simple case of an upgrade for the joint venture, Klemmer's arrival came in a player swap with Jackson Hastings, Papali'i was effectively signed as a replacement for the outgoing Luciano Leilua, who joined the North Queensland Cowboys and ultimately made the move north to Townsville before the August 1 trade deadline during the 2022 campaign.

Sheens, and the man who will eventually take over from him, Benji Marshall, will be sweating on the quartet bringing with them an enormous change in fortunes for the struggling club who haven't played finals football in more than a decade.

Speaking to The Sydney Morning Herald, Sheens revealed there are ideas for the final roster spot, but that it will be for the backline, rather than the forward pack.

“We've got one more position to fill in our top 30 and we've got a couple of ideas with that," Sheens told the publication.

“John was the main domino I wanted to fall. Now we've got him in our forwards we're looking at the backline and who could be added there."

It has been heavily rumoured that the Tigers are chasing Mitchell Moses, who is yet to re-sign with the Parramatta Eels, and could struggle to get the money he is chasing after the club re-signed Dylan Brown to an eight-year deal, the final six of which is currently a player option.

It's understood that the Canterbury Bulldogs are also going after Moses, who view him as the ideal partner to Matt Burton, however, Sheens suggested the Tigers are set to begin contract talks with both Adam Doueihi and Luke Brooks in the New Year.

Neither have been able to play behind such a strong forward pack during their time at the Tigers, with Sheens refusing to confirm exactly when talks would begin - leaving the hint that it may be after the season starts.

“Brooksy's been in rehab with a bit of a calf injury and Adam returns next week as planned,” Sheens said.

“I have spoken to the players and they know that the plan is to have those [contract] conversations in the New Year.

“How far into the New Year, we'll wait and see."

Brooks and Doueihi are the highlight names coming off contract at the Tigers at the end of the 2023 season, however, Daine Laurie, Alex Seyfarth and Tukimihia Simpkins are also on the list, aside new recruits Will Smith and Charlie Staines.