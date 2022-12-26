Former Canberra Raider John Bateman has ended his brief NRL hiatus, signing on with the Wests Tigers for the next four seasons.

Bateman, 29, turned out for the 'Green Machine' on 34 occasions between 2019 and 2020 before making his return to the Old Dart, linking up with Wigan across the past pair of seasons.

Long linked with a return Down Under, Bateman confirmed the game's worst secret on Monday, putting pen to paper on a four-year deal to join Tim Sheens' pride.

Speaking in the wake of snaring the versatile Englishman's signature, Sheens stated that Bateman would offer plenty to the rebuilding side.

“He's a world-class player with an enormous work ethic,” Sheens told Wests Tigers Media.

"He's the type of player that leads by example.

"I have no doubt John will make a big contribution to this club over the next few years.”

Having played topline footy on both sides of the equator, including in Canberra's grand final run of 2019, Bateman remains a sound judge of quality.

Though Wests have become synonymous with failure, floundering and missing the finals of late, the Bradford-born talent believed there was already a sound foundation for success at Concord.

“I can't wait to begin a new chapter at a club that I know is going places,” Bateman said.

“There has been a lot of change at Wests Tigers over the past few months and everything I hear is positive.

"I want to be a part of the rebuild at the club and I'm really excited to be coming back to the NRL."

Since making his first-grade debut for Bradford in 2011, Bateman has laced the boots on 243 occasions.

Bateman has also represented England and Great Britain 24 times since 2015.