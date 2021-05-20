The Broncos’ interests in Melbourne Storm fullback Nicho Hynes could force another rising star to depart Red Hill.

Hynes is set to become one of the most coveted players in the competition this year after an impressive fullback stint in place of the injured Ryan Papenhuyzen.

With Hynes off-contract and the Storm facing a tight salary budget for the near-future, keen rivals – including the Broncos – are heavily chasing the NSW speedster.

Hynes is understood to be one key figure on Kevin Walters’ hitlist for next season, with the Broncos coach already securing the services of Adam Reynolds and Brenko Lee from 2022.

Should Walters manage to land Hynes’ signature, it could mean highly-touted fullback Selwyn Cobbo could leave for greater opportunities elsewhere.

According to News Corp reports, as many as five clubs clubs are keeping tabs on Cobbo’s situation, with the Dragons readying to pry the teenage sensation should the Broncos favour a move for Hynes.

Should Cobbo seek options elsewhere, he would be the latest young gun to depart Brisbane following in the recent footsteps of Sam Walker, Reece Walsh and Xavier Coates.

Frequently compared to Rabbitohs superstar Latrell Mitchell, if Cobbo was to continue on his trajectory he would be quickly placed alongside the aforementioned trio as departed stars of the NRL.

However, with Walters looking to gain ready-made names as he looks to steer the Broncos back toward the top-eight, Hynes would surely do so in a quicker fashion.

The 24-year-old has shown plenty of flexibility under Storm coach Craig Bellamy, featuring in the halves and from the bench as well as the No.1 jumper.

Hynes has recently flagged his desires to attain a starting role in the NRL, whether that be with Melbourne or a rival club.

“I am sure I will sit down with them [Melbourne] over the next couple of weeks,” Hynes told NRL.com.

“There have not been any offers on the table, I can’t make a decision until there is…I have seen on social media that I am going there [Broncos] but there has been no real offer so I will see what happens there and I will make my mind up.”