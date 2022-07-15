As the NRL ponders banning players from backing up after Origin in the future, we're left wondering which stars will be running out for this weekend's clashes.

Whether you're worried about your side's winning chances or simply unsure about whether to make trades for your SuperCoach, we've got the scoop or whether your favourite Origin stars are IN, or if they're OUT for this crucial round.

North Queensland Cowboys vs. Cronulla Sharks

The Cowboys didn't name Valentine Holmes or Jeremiah Nanai on Tuesday, and have since withdrawn Tom Dearden in the 24-hour team update. However, youngster Tom Gilbert is set to line up on the left edge for North Queensland, despite playing 79 minutes on Wednesday night.

Siosifa Talakai is Cronulla's only player to feature in the decider. Originally named in the reserves, Talakai was promoted to the interchange bench in the 24-hour update, however has been cut an hour before kick-off, and will miss the clash.

Parramatta Eels vs. New Zealand Warriors

Just the one Origin representative in this clash, behemoth Junior Paulo, and has been retained in the 19-man squad. Don't expect as many minutes from the prop, with Ky Rodwell the likely candidate to see extra game time.

Sydney Roosters vs. St. George Illawarra Dragons

The Roosters are set to roll out three of their four Origin players, with James Tedesco, Daniel Tupou and Angus Crichton all named to back-up three days after the decider. Lindsay Collins will miss the game, after being labelled as a category one concussion, meaning Collins will sit out for seven days.

Despite those little legs working over time to score the Origin winning try, Ben Hunt will return to club duties for the Dragons as he looks to push himself further up the Dally M leaderboard.

Manly Sea Eagles vs. Newcastle Knights

Daly Cherry-Evans and Jake Trbojevic will both play for the Sea Eagles after playing one another on Wednesday, with the former set to take on kicking duties again for Reuben Garrick.

The Knights have named their Origin trio of Kalyn Ponga, Jacob Saifiti and Dane Gagai to play this weekend, with Ponga the only question mark among the three. Tex Hoy, who deputised for Ponga last week against South Sydney, hasn't been named, meaning a late-change would likely see Gagai move to fullback, and Hymel Hunt join the side.



Gold Coast Titans vs. Brisbane Broncos

Captain Tino Fa'asuamaleaui will back-up after coming off the bench for Queensland, and start at lock for his club side.

Pat Carrigan messaged Adam Reynolds at 3am Thursday morning to say 'let's go Saturday', so that's the Wally Lewis Medallist spoken for. Selwyn Cobbo is out after a nasty concussion in the opening stages. Corey Oates has been named in the reserves like the other Origin players, and should come into the side in place of Delouise Hoeter. Kurt Capewell has been rested.

Wests Tigers vs. Penrith Panthers

The Wests Tigers have no incumbent Origin players.

Penrith decided to rest their stars ahead of time, with none of the Panthers' seven Blues stars named in the 22-man squad.

Melbourne Storm vs. Canberra Raiders

Melbourne surprisingly only had one player feature in Origin's final game, rake Harry Grant, who has been named and will play following the suspension of Brandon Smith for the next three games.

Josh Papalii came through unscathed, and will probably be a little fired up after having not one, but TWO tries disallowed in the decider. He had to play more minutes than expected on Wednesday following Lindsay Collins' concussion, but expect the front-rower to still play on Sunday afternoon.

Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs vs. South Sydney Rabbitohs

Matt Burton is expected to take part despite sporting a nice shiner on his left cheek following his fight with Dane Gagai. A decision will be made on Saturday afternoon, when interim coach Mick Potter cuts his squad down to 19.

Jai Arrow looked worse for ware Thursday morning when caught by the press coming home, however it's nothing a Berocca and a few panadol won't fix. Damien Cook is a certain starter after playing just 28 minutes, while Cam Murray will miss the contest after picking up a category one concussion. Either Daniel Suluka-Fifita or Davvy Moale will join the bench in a reshuffled pack.