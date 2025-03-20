Melbourne Storm and Queensland Maroons State of Origin five-eighth Cameron Munster has avoided being charged by the NRL's match review committee over a hip drop tackle during Thursday evening's win over the Penrith Panthers in the Victorian capital.

The tackle came during the 30th minute of the game, with Munster chasing down a half break out of Penrith's own end.

Off a short ball, New South Wales Blues second-rower Liam Martin broke through the front line of defence, with Munster chasing him down and swinging awkwardly behind him.

Munster dropped to the ground, taking Martin with him, and that was enough for referee Adam Gee and bunker official Chris Butler to place the five-eighth on report, much to the displeasure of Storm captain Harry Grant who protested the call.

The match review committee however have determined Munster's legs didn't land on Martin's, and rather hit the ground, opting to not charge the Queenslander, who spent plenty of time on the sidelines last year as he battled through injuries of his own.

Munster was a key man for the Storm on Thursday evening as Melbourne managed to blast past the Panthers in the first grand final rematch of the year, with Melbourne going two and zero with a bye across the first three rounds.

Munster was the only player placed on report during the Round 3 encounter, and no players were subsequently charged by the match review committee.