Prodigious Broncos youngster Reece Walsh has been given the green light to make an early switch to new club the New Zealand Warriors, with Warriors young gun Paul Turner reportedly moving the other way as compensation.

Walsh, who has signed a three-year contract with the Warriors for 2022 worth around $1.2m, has been given the green light to move earlier than planned by coach Kevin Walters according to The Courier Mail.

However, according to Fox Sports, the Broncos are demanding youngster Paul Turner in return, but no such deal has been struck yet.

RELATED: Staggs deal to force Milford out of Red Hill

Warriors coach Nathan Brown reportedly wants Walsh to train alongside Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, with the 18-year-old succeeding him at season’s end as the fullback leaves for rugby.

Walsh joined the Broncos on a development contract and made his QRL debut for Norths Devils in March.

The young fullback has already said his farewells to his Broncos teammates as he left their camp in Sydney.

The Warriors, who are in Australia until late June, will be happy to get the youngster on board before they head back to Auckland.

SEE ALSO: Round 5 team lists

Despite Walsh not having played an NRL game as of yet, he is expected to be handed his debut in the near future by being named as an inclusion in New Zealand’s 30-man squad.

The Warriors will be hoping that Walsh can add some more excitement to the team, and will be looking for a third win of the season when they go up against the Sea Eagles on Friday in Gosford.