The Brisbane Broncos are the latest club rumoured to be joining the list of teams interested in luring Joseph Manu in their direction from 2023.

While the New Zealand Warriors have reportedly confirmed they will make a play, it seems Manu is being linked with just about every club currently in the bottom eight.

The superstar is known to want to play fullback in the future, and while the Sydney Roosters would like to keep the out and out superstar, who has played most of his footy in the centres, but also has the ability to line up at the back, on the wing or in the halves, but will struggle to do so.

Manu is likely to command up to $1 million per season in his next deal as interest continues to grow, while the New Zealand Rugby Union have also reportedly expressed interest in obtaining Manu's services from 2023 in what will be a World Cup year.

Now, Channel 7s Chris Garry is reporting the Brisbane Broncos have Manu at the top of their hitlist.

Broncos set to join the Joey Manu race… the club’s recruitment committee will gather next month to discuss 2023 targets. Top of the discussion is Manu as marquee fb and if they can fit him in cap. Broncos love what he can bring. He’s the best player off contract next year. https://t.co/xwSeLf4A9j — Chris Garry (@ChrisGarry7) August 11, 2021

There is little doubt that, of all the players off contract at the end of 2023, Manu is the best, and will command the most coin. He is likely to be joined in the off-contract discussions by a host of Parramatta Eels' players, including Clint Gutherson, Reed Mahoney and Isaiah Papali'i, while Brandon Smith will also be on the lookout for a new deal.

November 1, the date which off-contract players at the end of 2022 can negotiate with other clubs, is fast approaching.

The 25-year-old Manu has already cleared 100 NRL appearances, and has played every game this season for Trent Robinson's side.

JOSEPH MANU

Centre Roosters 2021 SEASON AVG 0.4

Try Assists 0.4

LB Assists 0.5

Tries

Proving his versatility to the tri-colours, he has played three games at fullback, two games at five-eighth and two games on the wing, with the remainder being in the centres.

With only one game clocking in at less than 80 minutes, Manu has been a mainstay for the Roosters, and has now scored in each of their last five outings.