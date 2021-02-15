The Broncos remain confident in their pursuit of Storm coach Craig Bellamy amid the emergence of Cronulla’s interest in the three-time premiership coach, per The Sydney Morning Herald’s Phil Lutton.

Bellamy’s future in Melbourne remains unclear past 2021, with the Storm hoping to extend the supercoach’s tenure in either a coaching or consultancy basis despite the 61-year-old’s desires to return to Queensland.

It is understood Bellamy will inform Melbourne on his future at the club in the coming weeks but won’t be signing his with a rival club anytime soon.

O'Brien has no intention to replace Craig Bellamy at Melbourne. #NRLhttps://t.co/x2oFFXdK5N — ZeroTackle.com (@zerotackle) February 14, 2021

The Broncos and Sharks are keeping a close eye on Bellamy’s situation, with both club’s and the Storm ideally hoping to land the mastermind mentor in a directing role.

Cronulla’ sudden arrival in the race for Bellamy’s signature reportedly surprised the Broncos to an extent, but the club remain self-assured of their leading position to land the Melbourne gaffer.

With former Melbourne CEO Dave Donaghy set to arrive at Red Hill in the coming weeks to succeed Paul White, the club believe they have what it takes to lure the tactical guru.

While the Titans remain satisfied with their appointment of Mal Meninga in a directors role at Gold Coast, it won’t leave the Broncos as only side shortly north of the Tweed hoping to gain Bellamy’s services.

With ARL boss Peter V’landys revealing a call on the 19th NRL license will be made in the coming months, added to the near-certainty the league’s latest club will be based out of Brisbane, an expansion hopeful stands a strong chance should the opportunity arise.

The Redcliffe Dolphins have already made their interest in luring NRL coaching greats well known after expressing past interests in departing Rabbitohs coach Wayne Bennett, should they be granted the league’s next license.

However, should Bellamy opt for a move back to Queensland and Bennett sign a tabled directing role at Redfern past this season, the Dolphins could turn their attentions to the Storm manager.

Craig Bellamy will equal Wayne Bennett’s record for most grand finals as Head Coach!#NRLGF pic.twitter.com/i1NihDlhG0 — NRL (@NRL) October 24, 2020

Bellamy has made it clear of his tiring relationship to coaching, meaning an appointment to a new franchise could likely spell a role similar to what the Storm, Broncos and Sharks are chasing.